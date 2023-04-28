Mayfair, Norwalk impose punishment for postgame baseball fight

Mayfair and Norwalk have completed an investigation and imposed punishment after a postgame baseball fight following Norwalk’s 3-2 road victory Wednesday.

During the postgame handshakes, a Norwalk player brought out a broom and brushed home plate. Soon players had to be separated, with pushing, shoving and punches thrown.

Mayfair has informed the Southern Section that one player will be suspended for three games and three others for one game.

Norwalk announced that players involved in “aggressive fighting action” will receive three-game suspensions.

Norwalk is 14-0 in the Mid Cities League. Mayfair is also headed to the playoffs next week.

As long as they have enough players eligible, there will be nothing preventing the schools from participating in the playoffs.