Seven Narbonne football players declared ineligible by City Section

Narbonne (in green) lost seven players to ineligibility issues on Friday, according to the City Section.

After waiting 50 days to play a high school football game on Friday night because four Marine League coaches chose to forfeit games because of alleged rules violations, Narbonne got more bad news before its City Section Open Division playoff game against Dorsey on Friday night.

The City Section has declared seven players ineligible, City Section Commissioner Vicky Lagos said Friday following a joint investigation by the Los Angeles Unified School District and the City Section. Lagos declined comment as to the reason for player ineligibility.

Narbonne hadn’t played a game since Sept. 27 after receiving four forfeit victories and having an idle week. The actions taken by the coaches prompted LAUSD to investigate, according to Carson coach Mike Christensen. Narbonne has had 24 transfers into the football program in the last year, more than any other school in the City Section.

“I’m glad they looked into it,” Christensen said. “At least there was action. ‘Can we look into this a little closer?’ It’s about the ethics of the City Section.”

Narbonne received the No. 1 seed for the eight-team Open Division playoffs.

Athletic administrator Victoria Sanders said she was uncertain why the players were declared ineligible.