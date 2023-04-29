Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Saturday’s playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

DIVISION 2

Second round, Saturday

Orange Lutheran d. Long Beach Wilson, 25-19, 29-31, 21-25, 25-19, 16-14

Upland d. Los Alamitos, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24

Redondo d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15

Santa Barbara d. Aliso Niguel, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14

Tesoro d. South Torrance, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, 15-10

Dos Pueblos d. St. Francis, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Advertisement

San Marcos d. Anaheim Canyon, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

Servite d. Millikan, 25-19, 25-12, 25-21

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Upland at Orange Lutheran

#4 Santa Barbara at Redondo

#3 Tesoro at Dos Pueblos

#2 Servite at San Marcos

DIVISION 3

Second round, Saturday

St. Margaret’s d. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Fountain Valley d. Newbury Park, 25-21, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13

Trabuco Hills d. Cerritos, 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23

Alemany d. Sunny Hills, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14

El Segundo d. Warren, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17

Vista Murrieta d. Oak Park, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Anaheim Fairmont d. South Pasadena, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

Mission Viejo d. Bishop Montgomery, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Fountain Valley at #1 St. Margaret’s

#4 Alemany at Trabuco Hills

Vista Murrieta at #3 El Segundo

Anaheim Fairmont at #2 Mission Viejo

DIVISION 4

Second round, Saturday

Claremont d. Xavier Prep, 25-11, 25-22, 25-9

El Dorado d. Keppel, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel d. Anaheim, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20

Troy d. Cathedral, 25-27, 25-17, 25-14, 26-27, 16-14

Crossroads d. Fontana, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Dana Hills d. Diamond Ranch, 25-11, 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 16-14

Quartz Hill d, Tustin, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18

Hart d. Woodbridge, 26-28, 25-15, 25-17, 16-25, 15-13

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

El Dorado at #1 Claremont

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #4 Troy

#3 Crossroads at Dana Hills

#2 Hart at Quartz Hill

DIVISION 5

Second round, Saturday

Da Vinci d. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Fullerton d. Magnolia, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

Godinez d. Woodcrest Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14

Nordhoff d. Garey, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Paraclete d. Lancaster Desert Christian, 25-23, 26-24, 28-30, 25-17

Samueli d. Temescal Canyon, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22

Rancho Verde d. St. Anthony, 9-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

Chino Hills d. Arrowhead Christian, 25-13, 25-19, 25-13

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Da Vinci at Fullerton

#4 Nordhoff at Godinez

Samueli at #3 Paraclete

Rancho Verde at #2 Chino Hills

DIVISION 6

Second round, Saturday

Leuzinger d. Waverly, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

Trinity Classical d. Pasadena Marshall, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 30-28, 15-13

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian d. Summit, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20

Wildwood d. Beacon Hill, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Hawthorne Math/Science d. San Jacinto Valley Academy, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22

Pilgrim d. Southlands Christian, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24

CAMS d. Vasquez, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Glendale Adventist d. Cathedral City, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Trinity Classical at #1 Leuzinger

#4 Wildwood at Santa Monica Pacifica Christian

Pilgrim at #3 Hawthorne Math/Science

#2 Glendale Adventist at CAMS

NOTES: Semifinals, May 6, 6 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Cerritos College (selected divisions) and home sites.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement