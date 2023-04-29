High school boys’ volleyball: Saturday’s playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, May 6, 6 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Cerritos College (selected divisions) and home sites.

CAMS d. Vasquez, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Wildwood d. Beacon Hill, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Crossroads d. Fontana, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Mission Viejo d. Bishop Montgomery, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Vista Murrieta d. Oak Park, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

St. Margaret’s d. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Dos Pueblos d. St. Francis, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

