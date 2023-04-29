High school boys’ volleyball: Saturday’s playoff results and updated pairings
DIVISION 2
Second round, Saturday
Orange Lutheran d. Long Beach Wilson, 25-19, 29-31, 21-25, 25-19, 16-14
Upland d. Los Alamitos, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24
Redondo d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15
Santa Barbara d. Aliso Niguel, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
Tesoro d. South Torrance, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, 15-10
Dos Pueblos d. St. Francis, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
San Marcos d. Anaheim Canyon, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
Servite d. Millikan, 25-19, 25-12, 25-21
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Upland at Orange Lutheran
#4 Santa Barbara at Redondo
#3 Tesoro at Dos Pueblos
#2 Servite at San Marcos
DIVISION 3
Second round, Saturday
St. Margaret’s d. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Fountain Valley d. Newbury Park, 25-21, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13
Trabuco Hills d. Cerritos, 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23
Alemany d. Sunny Hills, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14
El Segundo d. Warren, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Vista Murrieta d. Oak Park, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Anaheim Fairmont d. South Pasadena, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Mission Viejo d. Bishop Montgomery, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Fountain Valley at #1 St. Margaret’s
#4 Alemany at Trabuco Hills
Vista Murrieta at #3 El Segundo
Anaheim Fairmont at #2 Mission Viejo
DIVISION 4
Second round, Saturday
Claremont d. Xavier Prep, 25-11, 25-22, 25-9
El Dorado d. Keppel, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel d. Anaheim, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20
Troy d. Cathedral, 25-27, 25-17, 25-14, 26-27, 16-14
Crossroads d. Fontana, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Dana Hills d. Diamond Ranch, 25-11, 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 16-14
Quartz Hill d, Tustin, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18
Hart d. Woodbridge, 26-28, 25-15, 25-17, 16-25, 15-13
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
El Dorado at #1 Claremont
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #4 Troy
#3 Crossroads at Dana Hills
#2 Hart at Quartz Hill
DIVISION 5
Second round, Saturday
Da Vinci d. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Fullerton d. Magnolia, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17
Godinez d. Woodcrest Christian, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14
Nordhoff d. Garey, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Paraclete d. Lancaster Desert Christian, 25-23, 26-24, 28-30, 25-17
Samueli d. Temescal Canyon, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
Rancho Verde d. St. Anthony, 9-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
Chino Hills d. Arrowhead Christian, 25-13, 25-19, 25-13
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Da Vinci at Fullerton
#4 Nordhoff at Godinez
Samueli at #3 Paraclete
Rancho Verde at #2 Chino Hills
DIVISION 6
Second round, Saturday
Leuzinger d. Waverly, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18
Trinity Classical d. Pasadena Marshall, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 30-28, 15-13
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian d. Summit, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20
Wildwood d. Beacon Hill, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Hawthorne Math/Science d. San Jacinto Valley Academy, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22
Pilgrim d. Southlands Christian, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24
CAMS d. Vasquez, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Glendale Adventist d. Cathedral City, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Trinity Classical at #1 Leuzinger
#4 Wildwood at Santa Monica Pacifica Christian
Pilgrim at #3 Hawthorne Math/Science
#2 Glendale Adventist at CAMS
NOTES: Semifinals, May 6, 6 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Cerritos College (selected divisions) and home sites.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.