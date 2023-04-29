Norco draws the No. 1 seeding in Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs
Norco (24-3) and its group of outstanding hitters was awarded the No. 1 seed on Saturday for the 16-team Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs that begin Thursday. Wild-card games are Tuesday.
The Cougars scored 41 runs in their last two games under coach Rick Robinson. They also have two wins this season over No 2-seeded Los Alamitos.
Robinson said he believes the tournament “is absolutely wide open.”
There’s not a single pitcher who can be counted on to be dominant each and every game, though Huntington Beach’s Zoe Prystajko, a Stanford commit, has certainly won some big games.
“If you run into a hot pitcher, you could lose,” Robinson said. “On any given day, anyone can beat anyone.”
Moorpark received the No. 1 seed in Division 2, which is a 32-team bracket.
In boys’ lacrosse, L.A. Loyola received the No. 1 seed in Division 1 and will begin action on Thursday at home against Agoura.
In girls’ lacrosse, Santa Ana Foothill is seeded No. 1 and will play host to Manhattan Beach Mira Costa on Monday in an opening match.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.