High school softball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
DIVISION 1
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Gahr 11, La Serna 4
Riverside Poly 5, South Torrance 1
South Hills 6, Corona Centennial 3
Huntington Beach 2, Westlake 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 4, Beaumont 0
Chino Hills 3, Villa Park 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Bonita 1
Mission Viejo 7, Camarillo 1
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Gahr at #1 Norco
Riverside Poly at Esperanza
South Hills at Murrieta Mesa
#4 Huntington Beach at Torrance
Eastvale Roosevelt at #3 Orange Lutheran
Chino Hills at Oaks Christian
Garden Grove Pacifica at La Mirada
Mission Viejo at #2 Los Alamitos
DIVISION 3
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Hemet 15, Diamond Bar 3
La Palma Kennedy 8, Crescenta Valley 4
Fountain Valley 17, Sonora 6
Sierra Canyon 4, Santa Margarita 3
Culver City 5, Rancho Cucamonga 3
La Canada 10, Beckman 3
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Hemet at #1 Cypress
Charter Oak at Aquinas
Etiwanda at La Quinta
Louisville at Capistrano Valley
Sultana at Ramona
La Palma Kennedy at Quartz Hill
Los Altos at Cerritos
Fountain Valley at #4 St. Paul
Sierra Canyon at Sunny Hills
Arlington at Diamond Ranch
Corona Santiago at Oak Hills
Orange Vista at Cajon
Lakewood at El Toro
Culver City at Norwalk
Bishop Amat at Western Christian
La Canada at #2 Aliso Niguel
DIVISION 5
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Paramount 4, Lancaster 1
Keppel 3, Apple Valley 0
Grace Brethren 9, Alverno 2
Westminster 17, Westminster La Quinta 4
San Jacinto Valley Academy 8, Twentynine Palms 3
F--Ontario Christian at Shadow Hills, 6:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure 12, Southlands Christian 2
Colton 12, Banning 2
Covina 16, Barstow 5
Linfield Christian 10, Kaiser 4
Bellflower 7, Knight 3
Northwood 14, Capistrano Valley Christian 9
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Irvine at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Paramount at Hawthorne
Ocean View at South El Monte
Keppel at Santa Clara
Grace Brethren at Santa Paula
Westminster at Burbank Providence
St. Monica at Vasquez
San Jacinto Valley Academy at #4 Silverado
Winner wild-card F at #3 Liberty
Faith Baptist at Viewpoint
St. Bonaventure at Duarte
Colton at Paraclete
Covina at University Prep
Linfield Christian at Santa Rosa Academy
Bellflower at Anaheim
#2 Northwood at Garden Grove Santiago
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Downey Calvary Chapel 15, Western 3
Sierra Vista 4, Nordhoff 3
Granite Hills 18, Academy for Academic Excellence 6
Artesia 4, Harvard-Westlake 0
Mayfield 13, Riverside Prep 5
Monrovia 8, Savanna 0
Garey 8, San Bernardino 5
St. Joseph 13, Loara 0
El Monte 17, Beverly Hills 0
Canyon Springs 11, San Gorgonio 8
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Downey Calvary Chapel at #1 Riverside North
Sierra Vista at Coastal Christian
Granite Hills at Academy of Careers and Exploration
Nuview Bridge at Bloomington
Artesia at Lennox Academy
Leuzinger at Ramona Convent
Mayfield at Riverside Notre Dame
#4 Cerritos Valley Christian at Edgewood
#3 Monrovia at Costa Mesa
Garey at Bethel Christian
St. Joseph at Anza Hamilton
Moreno Valley at Glenn
El Monte at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Miller at Azusa
Canyon Springs at Sacred Heart
Immaculate Heart at #2 Village Christian
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.