High School Sports

High school softball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
DIVISION 1

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Gahr 11, La Serna 4

Riverside Poly 5, South Torrance 1

South Hills 6, Corona Centennial 3

Huntington Beach 2, Westlake 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 4, Beaumont 0

Chino Hills 3, Villa Park 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Bonita 1

Mission Viejo 7, Camarillo 1

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Gahr at #1 Norco

Riverside Poly at Esperanza

South Hills at Murrieta Mesa

#4 Huntington Beach at Torrance

Eastvale Roosevelt at #3 Orange Lutheran

Chino Hills at Oaks Christian

Garden Grove Pacifica at La Mirada

Mission Viejo at #2 Los Alamitos

DIVISION 3

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Hemet 15, Diamond Bar 3

La Palma Kennedy 8, Crescenta Valley 4

Fountain Valley 17, Sonora 6

Sierra Canyon 4, Santa Margarita 3

Culver City 5, Rancho Cucamonga 3

La Canada 10, Beckman 3

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Hemet at #1 Cypress

Charter Oak at Aquinas

Etiwanda at La Quinta

Louisville at Capistrano Valley

Sultana at Ramona

La Palma Kennedy at Quartz Hill

Los Altos at Cerritos

Fountain Valley at #4 St. Paul

Sierra Canyon at Sunny Hills

Arlington at Diamond Ranch

Corona Santiago at Oak Hills

Orange Vista at Cajon

Lakewood at El Toro

Culver City at Norwalk

Bishop Amat at Western Christian

La Canada at #2 Aliso Niguel

DIVISION 5

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Paramount 4, Lancaster 1

Keppel 3, Apple Valley 0

Grace Brethren 9, Alverno 2

Westminster 17, Westminster La Quinta 4

San Jacinto Valley Academy 8, Twentynine Palms 3

F--Ontario Christian at Shadow Hills, 6:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure 12, Southlands Christian 2

Colton 12, Banning 2

Covina 16, Barstow 5

Linfield Christian 10, Kaiser 4

Bellflower 7, Knight 3

Northwood 14, Capistrano Valley Christian 9

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Irvine at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Paramount at Hawthorne

Ocean View at South El Monte

Keppel at Santa Clara

Grace Brethren at Santa Paula

Westminster at Burbank Providence

St. Monica at Vasquez

San Jacinto Valley Academy at #4 Silverado

Winner wild-card F at #3 Liberty

Faith Baptist at Viewpoint

St. Bonaventure at Duarte

Colton at Paraclete

Covina at University Prep

Linfield Christian at Santa Rosa Academy

Bellflower at Anaheim

#2 Northwood at Garden Grove Santiago

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Downey Calvary Chapel 15, Western 3

Sierra Vista 4, Nordhoff 3

Granite Hills 18, Academy for Academic Excellence 6

Artesia 4, Harvard-Westlake 0

Mayfield 13, Riverside Prep 5

Monrovia 8, Savanna 0

Garey 8, San Bernardino 5

St. Joseph 13, Loara 0

El Monte 17, Beverly Hills 0

Canyon Springs 11, San Gorgonio 8

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Downey Calvary Chapel at #1 Riverside North

Sierra Vista at Coastal Christian

Granite Hills at Academy of Careers and Exploration

Nuview Bridge at Bloomington

Artesia at Lennox Academy

Leuzinger at Ramona Convent

Mayfield at Riverside Notre Dame

#4 Cerritos Valley Christian at Edgewood

#3 Monrovia at Costa Mesa

Garey at Bethel Christian

St. Joseph at Anza Hamilton

Moreno Valley at Glenn

El Monte at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Miller at Azusa

Canyon Springs at Sacred Heart

Immaculate Heart at #2 Village Christian

