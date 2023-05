High school baseball: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Second round in all divisions, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 12, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 16, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).

Anza Hamilton vs. Animo Leadership at Darby Park (Inglewood), 2 p.m.

Oakwood vs. United Christian at Epicenter South Field (Rancho Cucamonga), FRIDAY, 2:30 p.m.

#4 Brentwood vs. New Roads at Santa Monica, 4:30 p.m.

Thacher vs. Leuzinger at Hawthorne, FRIDAY

Academy for Careers & Exploration at Fontana

South El Monte vs. #1 Ganesha at Garey, 6 p.m.

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Carpinteria vs. Lancaster Desert Christian at Duntley Park (Lancaster)

Costa Mesa vs. Trinity Classical at Hart Little League (Santa Clarita)

Ontario vs. Village Christian at Sylmar Independent Baseball League

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Beckman vs. #4 Long Beach Poly at Long Beach CC, 4 p.m.

La Salle vs. Flintridge Prep at Glendale Sports Complex, Friday

Millikan vs. Maranatha at Robinson Field/Brookside Park (Pasadena), 6 p.m.

Ayala vs. La Mirada at Glenn

