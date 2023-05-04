High school boys’ volleyball: Thursday’s City playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 El Camino Real at #1 Chatsworth
#3 Los Angeles University at #2 Palisades
NOTE: Championship, May 13, 6 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Carson d. Cleveland, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20
Granada Hills Kennedy d. Grant, scores not reported
Los Angeles Marshall d. Birmingham, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 29-27
Venice d. South East, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Carson
#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Venice
NOTES: Championship, May 13, 3:15 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Verdugo Hills d. Monroe, 25-10, 25-13, 25-15
Bravo d. Sylmar, 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10
Marquez d. Reseda, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 11-25, 15-13
South Gate d. Sun Valley Poly, 25-14, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-6
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Bravo at #1 Verdugo Hills
#3 Marquez at #2 South Gate
NOTES: Championship, May 13, 12:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION III
Second round, Thursday
Rancho Dominguez d. Jefferson, 25-10, 25-14, 25-20
#9 Math/Science at #8 Vaughn, result not reported
Bernstein d. Fulton, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17
Hollywood d. Animo Robinson, scores not reported
Legacy d. Maywood, 25-14, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20
Valley Arts/Sciences d. Gardena, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21
Orthopaedic d. Manual Arts, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Los Angeles CES d. Angelou, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#8 Vaughn/#9 Math/Science winner at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#5 Bernstein at #4 Hollywood
#6 Valley Arts/Sciences at #3 Legacy
#7 Orthopaedic at #2 Los Angeles CES
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION IV
Second round, Thursday unless noted
Elizabeth d. Valley Oaks CES, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18
#9 Annenberg at #8 Alliance Stern, Friday. 4 p.m.
Animo De La Hoya d. Lake Balboa, 26-24, 25-19, 12-25, 25-20
Canoga Park d. Belmont, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21
Los Angeles Jordan d. Alliance Smidt Tech, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23
Animo Bunche d. Sherman Oaks CES, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Central City Value d. Larchmont, 19-25, 22-25, 25-18. 25-17, 15-12
Maywood CES d. Lakeview/ 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#8 Alliance Stern/#9 Annenberg winner at #1 Elizabeth
#12 Animo De La Hoya at #4 Canoga Park
#11 Animo Bunche at #3 Los Angeles Jordan
##7 Central City Value at #2 Maywood CES
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION V
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
University Prep Value d. USC Hybrid, 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23
Westchester d. Magnolia Science, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15
Rise Kohyang d. Camino Nuevo, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23
Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise d. Alliance Environmental Science, 25-14, 26-24, 25-9
East Valley d. Alliance Burton, 29-27, 25-13, 25-10
Dymally d. East College Prep, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12
Sun Valley Magnet d. Alliance Collins, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16
#15 New Designs University Park at #2 Los Angeles Leadership, result not reported
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#8 Westchester at #1 University Prep Value
#5 Rise Kohyang at #4 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise
#11 Dymally at #3 East Valley
#7 Sun Valley Magnet vs. #2 Los Angeles Leadership/#15 New Designs University Park winner
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.
