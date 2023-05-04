Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Thursday’s City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 El Camino Real at #1 Chatsworth

#3 Los Angeles University at #2 Palisades

NOTE: Championship, May 13, 6 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Carson d. Cleveland, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20

Granada Hills Kennedy d. Grant, scores not reported

Los Angeles Marshall d. Birmingham, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 29-27

Venice d. South East, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Carson

#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Venice

NOTES: Championship, May 13, 3:15 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Verdugo Hills d. Monroe, 25-10, 25-13, 25-15

Bravo d. Sylmar, 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10

Marquez d. Reseda, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14, 11-25, 15-13

South Gate d. Sun Valley Poly, 25-14, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-6

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Bravo at #1 Verdugo Hills

#3 Marquez at #2 South Gate

NOTES: Championship, May 13, 12:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION III

Second round, Thursday

Rancho Dominguez d. Jefferson, 25-10, 25-14, 25-20

#9 Math/Science at #8 Vaughn, result not reported

Bernstein d. Fulton, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17

Hollywood d. Animo Robinson, scores not reported

Legacy d. Maywood, 25-14, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20

Valley Arts/Sciences d. Gardena, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21

Orthopaedic d. Manual Arts, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

Los Angeles CES d. Angelou, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#8 Vaughn/#9 Math/Science winner at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#5 Bernstein at #4 Hollywood

#6 Valley Arts/Sciences at #3 Legacy

#7 Orthopaedic at #2 Los Angeles CES

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION IV

Second round, Thursday unless noted

Elizabeth d. Valley Oaks CES, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18

#9 Annenberg at #8 Alliance Stern, Friday. 4 p.m.

Animo De La Hoya d. Lake Balboa, 26-24, 25-19, 12-25, 25-20

Canoga Park d. Belmont, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21

Los Angeles Jordan d. Alliance Smidt Tech, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23

Animo Bunche d. Sherman Oaks CES, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Central City Value d. Larchmont, 19-25, 22-25, 25-18. 25-17, 15-12

Maywood CES d. Lakeview/ 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#8 Alliance Stern/#9 Annenberg winner at #1 Elizabeth

#12 Animo De La Hoya at #4 Canoga Park

#11 Animo Bunche at #3 Los Angeles Jordan

##7 Central City Value at #2 Maywood CES

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION V

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

University Prep Value d. USC Hybrid, 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23

Westchester d. Magnolia Science, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15

Rise Kohyang d. Camino Nuevo, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23

Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise d. Alliance Environmental Science, 25-14, 26-24, 25-9

East Valley d. Alliance Burton, 29-27, 25-13, 25-10

Dymally d. East College Prep, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12

Sun Valley Magnet d. Alliance Collins, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16

#15 New Designs University Park at #2 Los Angeles Leadership, result not reported

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#8 Westchester at #1 University Prep Value

#5 Rise Kohyang at #4 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise

#11 Dymally at #3 East Valley

#7 Sun Valley Magnet vs. #2 Los Angeles Leadership/#15 New Designs University Park winner

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m. Championship, May 12 at Sotomayor or May 13 at Cal State Northridge.

