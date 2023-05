High school baseball: Thursday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Quarterfinals, May 12, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 16, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).

#1 Ganesha at Coachella Valley OR Coachella Valley at South El Monte

Oakwood vs. United Christian at Epicenter South Field (Rancho Cucamonga), FRIDAY, 2:30 p.m.

#4 Brentwood vs. New Roads at Santa Monica, FRIDAY, 5 p.m.

Littlerock at Nuview Bridge, SATURDAY, 11 a.m.

Thacher vs. Leuzinger at Hawthorne, FRIDAY

South El Monte vs. #1 Ganesha at Garey, FRIDAY, 3:30 p.m.

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Carpinteria vs. Lancaster Desert Christian at Duntley Park (Lancaster)

Costa Mesa vs. Trinity Classical at Hart Little League (Santa Clarita)

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Carter at #2 Shadow Hills, 6:30 p.m. VC home, ONT away

Ontario vs. Village Christian at Sylmar Independent Baseball League, FRIDAY, 3:15 p.m.

Colton at Estancia OR Estancia at Liberty

Ontario vs. Village Christian at Sylmar Independent Baseball League, FRIDAY, 3:15 p.m.

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Highland at Riverside Poly at South Torrance

#3 San Marcos at Tahquitz at California

Beckman vs. #4 Long Beach Poly at Long Beach CC, FRIDAY, 4 p.m.

La Salle vs. Flintridge Prep at Glendale Sports Complex, FRIDAY

First round, Thursday unless noted

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m. unless noted

Maranatha at #2 Santa Margarita OR #2 Santa Margarita at Millikan

Bishop Amat at Cypress OR Cypress at Sierra Canyon

Corona at San Dimas OR San Dimas at Rancho Cucamonga

Millikan vs. Maranatha at Robinson Field/Brookside Park (Pasadena), FRIDAY, 6 p.m.

Ayala vs. La Mirada at Glenn, FRIDAY, 3:15 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake 0, Palos Verdes 0 (suspended after 13 innings, to resume FRIDAY)

Rancho Cucamonga at Corona, FRIDAY, 11:30 a.m.

First round, Thursday unless noted

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.