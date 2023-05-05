Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ lacrosse: Friday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Friday

Foothill 11, San Clemente 5

Marlborough 18, Redondo 10

Championship, May 12 or 13 at Downey (date/time tba)

#2 Marlborough vs. #1 Foothill

DIVISION 2

Second round, Friday

Murrieta Mesa 13, Yorba Linda 6

Corona Santiago 14, Mater Dei 13

San Juan Hills 10, Village Christian 8

Crescenta Valley 14, Anaheim Canyon 7

Chaminade 17, Oak Park 10

Corona del Mar 13, Newbury Park 12

West Ranch 15, Newport Harbor 10

Palos Verdes 14, Vista Murrieta 4

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Murrieta Mesa at Corona Santiago

#4 Crescenta Valley at San Juan Hills

Corona del Mar at Chaminade

#2 Palos Verdes at West Ranch

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Friday

Portola 17, Heritage 4

Northwood 12, Santa Monica 9

Huntington Beach 17, Simi Valley 5

Chaparral 15, Orange Lutheran 5

Semifinals , Monday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Portola at Northwood

#2 Chaparral at #3 Huntington Beach

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 2), Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 12-13.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement