High school girls’ lacrosse: Friday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Friday
Foothill 11, San Clemente 5
Marlborough 18, Redondo 10
Championship, May 12 or 13 at Downey (date/time tba)
#2 Marlborough vs. #1 Foothill
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Murrieta Mesa 13, Yorba Linda 6
Corona Santiago 14, Mater Dei 13
San Juan Hills 10, Village Christian 8
Crescenta Valley 14, Anaheim Canyon 7
Chaminade 17, Oak Park 10
Corona del Mar 13, Newbury Park 12
West Ranch 15, Newport Harbor 10
Palos Verdes 14, Vista Murrieta 4
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Murrieta Mesa at Corona Santiago
#4 Crescenta Valley at San Juan Hills
Corona del Mar at Chaminade
#2 Palos Verdes at West Ranch
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Friday
Portola 17, Heritage 4
Northwood 12, Santa Monica 9
Huntington Beach 17, Simi Valley 5
Chaparral 15, Orange Lutheran 5
Semifinals , Monday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Portola at Northwood
#2 Chaparral at #3 Huntington Beach
NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 2), Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 12-13.
