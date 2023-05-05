Advertisement
High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s City scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Los Angeles Wilson 4, Eagle Rock 2

Sherman Oaks CES 16, Fulton 3

Westchester 3, Los Angeles University 2

SOFTBALL

Legacy 2, South Gate 1

Middle College 24, Animo Robinson 4

San Pedro 20, Narbonne 0

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 13, Annenberg 0

Venice 16, Fairfax 0

Wilmington Banning 11, Los Angeles Marshall 0

