High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s City scores
BASEBALL
Los Angeles Wilson 4, Eagle Rock 2
Sherman Oaks CES 16, Fulton 3
Westchester 3, Los Angeles University 2
SOFTBALL
Legacy 2, South Gate 1
Middle College 24, Animo Robinson 4
San Pedro 20, Narbonne 0
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 13, Annenberg 0
Venice 16, Fairfax 0
Wilmington Banning 11, Los Angeles Marshall 0
