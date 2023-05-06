High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Saturday
Pool A
Corona del Mar d. Loyola, 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 25-22
Edison d. Beckman, 25-19, 14-25, 23-25, 25-22, 17-15
Pool B
Newport Harbor d. Mira Costa, 25-15, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22
Mater Dei d. Huntington Beach, 28-30, 25-20, 25-21 19-25, 15-11
Pool A final standings: Corona del Mar 3-0, Loyola 2-1, Edison 1-2, Beckman 0-3.
Pool B final standings: Newport Harbor 3-0, Mira Costa 2-1, Mater Dei 1-2, Huntington Beach 0-3.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
Upland d. Redondo, 29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18
Tesoro d. San Marcos, 25-18, 11-25, 20-25, 30-28, 15-13
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Saturday
St. Margaret’s d. Alemany, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19
El Segundo d. Anaheim Fairmont, 18-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Saturday
El Dorado d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21
Hart d. Dana Hills, 25-18, 26-24, 25-20
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Saturday
Da Vinci d. Nordhoff, 25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 29-27, 15-11
Paraclete d. Chino Hills, 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 15-25, 16-14
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian d. Leuzinger, 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12
Glendale Adventist d. Hawthorne Math/Science, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
Championships, May 13 at Cerritos College (selected divisions) and home sites. Schedule tba.
Division 1: #4 Corona del Mar vs. #2 Newport Harbor at Cerritos College, 7 p.m.
Division 2: Upland vs. #3 Tesoro
Division 3: #1 St. Margaret’s vs. #3 El Segundo
Division 4: El Dorado vs. #2 Hart
Division 5: #1 Da Vinci vs. #3 Paraclete
Division 6: Santa Monica Pacifica Christian vs. #2 Glendale Adventist
