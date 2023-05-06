High school girls’ beach volleyball: Southern Section championship results
Share
GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Saturday
Mira Costa 5, Mater Dei 0
Redondo 3, JSerra 2
Championship, Saturday
Mira Costa 5, Redondo 0
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
Crean Lutheran 3, Oaks Christian 2
Capistrano Valley Christian 3, South Torrance 2
Championship, Saturday
Crean Lutheran 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 2
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.