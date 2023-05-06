Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ beach volleyball: Southern Section championship results

Two beach volleyball players raise their hands above the net toward the ball.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Saturday

Mira Costa 5, Mater Dei 0

Redondo 3, JSerra 2

Championship, Saturday

Mira Costa 5, Redondo 0

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Saturday

Crean Lutheran 3, Oaks Christian 2

Capistrano Valley Christian 3, South Torrance 2

Championship, Saturday

Crean Lutheran 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 2

