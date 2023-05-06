High school baseball and softball: Friday’s City scores
BASEBALL
Cleveland 5, Granada Hills 4
Garfield 9, Los Angeles Wilson 3
Granada Hills Kennedy 10, Canoga Park 0
King/Drew 7, Harbor Teacher 6
Los Angeles Jordan 8, Animo Venice 3
Rivera 11, Los Angeles 4
SOFTBALL
Arleta 10, Verdugo Hills 7
Birmingham 8, Chatsworth 0
Chavez 11, Sun Valley Poly 1
Eagle Rock 12, Los Angeles Wilson 1
El Camino Real 8, Cleveland 0
Franklin 8, Lincoln 3
Granada Hills 15, Taft 0
Harbor Teacher 11, Fremont 1
King/Drew 18, Locke 0
Marshall 7, Sotomayor 0
North Hollywood 23, Grant 2
Port of Los Angeles 6, Garfield 1
Torres 14, Maywood CES 4
Triumph 21, Valor 4
Venice 13, Los Angeles Hamilton 1
West Adams 18, Jefferson 6
