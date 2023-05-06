Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Friday’s City scores

softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Cleveland 5, Granada Hills 4

Garfield 9, Los Angeles Wilson 3

Granada Hills Kennedy 10, Canoga Park 0

King/Drew 7, Harbor Teacher 6

Los Angeles Jordan 8, Animo Venice 3

Rivera 11, Los Angeles 4

SOFTBALL

Arleta 10, Verdugo Hills 7

Birmingham 8, Chatsworth 0

Chavez 11, Sun Valley Poly 1

Eagle Rock 12, Los Angeles Wilson 1

El Camino Real 8, Cleveland 0

Franklin 8, Lincoln 3

Granada Hills 15, Taft 0

Harbor Teacher 11, Fremont 1

King/Drew 18, Locke 0

Marshall 7, Sotomayor 0

North Hollywood 23, Grant 2

Port of Los Angeles 6, Garfield 1

Torres 14, Maywood CES 4

Triumph 21, Valor 4

Venice 13, Los Angeles Hamilton 1

West Adams 18, Jefferson 6

