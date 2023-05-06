High school boys’ lacrosse: Saturday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Loyola 19, Trabuco Hills 8
Santa Margarita 12, Palos Verdes 9
Foothill 15, Mater Dei 7
Corona del Mar 14, Westlake 6
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Loyola at #4 Santa Margarita
#3 Foothill at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Corona Santiago 10, West Ranch 5
Temecula Valley 11, Harvard-Westlake 10
St. John Bosco 9, Saugus 8
Aliso Niguel 9, San Clemente 8
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Temecula Valley at #1 Corona Santiago
St. John Bosco at #2 Aliso Niguel
DIVISION 3
Second round, Saturday unless noted
Long Beach Wilson at #1 Santa Monica, MONDAY, 3:15 p.m.
Dos Pueblos 13, Village Christian 7
King 16, Long Beach Poly 2
Chaminade 21, Valencia 5
Anaheim Canyon 12, Oaks Christian 9
Cate 10, El Segundo 6
Irvine University 10, El Dorado 8
Crean Lutheran 16, San Marcos 3
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Long Beach Wilson at Dos Pueblos OR Dos Pueblos at #1 Santa Monica
#4 Chaminade at King
#3 Anaheim Canyon at Cate
Irvine University at #2 Crean Lutheran
NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 3), Thursday, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 12-13.
