Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ lacrosse: Saturday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Loyola 19, Trabuco Hills 8

Santa Margarita 12, Palos Verdes 9

Foothill 15, Mater Dei 7

Corona del Mar 14, Westlake 6

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Loyola at #4 Santa Margarita

#3 Foothill at #2 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Corona Santiago 10, West Ranch 5

Temecula Valley 11, Harvard-Westlake 10

St. John Bosco 9, Saugus 8

Aliso Niguel 9, San Clemente 8

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Temecula Valley at #1 Corona Santiago

St. John Bosco at #2 Aliso Niguel

DIVISION 3

Second round, Saturday unless noted

Long Beach Wilson at #1 Santa Monica, MONDAY, 3:15 p.m.

Dos Pueblos 13, Village Christian 7

King 16, Long Beach Poly 2

Chaminade 21, Valencia 5

Anaheim Canyon 12, Oaks Christian 9

Cate 10, El Segundo 6

Irvine University 10, El Dorado 8

Crean Lutheran 16, San Marcos 3

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson at Dos Pueblos OR Dos Pueblos at #1 Santa Monica

#4 Chaminade at King

#3 Anaheim Canyon at Cate

Irvine University at #2 Crean Lutheran

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 3), Thursday, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 12-13.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement