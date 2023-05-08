Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated schedule

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#5 Woodbridge at #1 Irvine University

#3 Peninsula at #2 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Monday

Beckman 10, Arcadia 8

Anaheim Canyon 9, San Marino 9 (Canyon wins on games, 75-72)

Calabasas 13, Oak Park 5

Portola 10, Los Osos 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Beckman at Anaheim Canyon

#3 Calabasas at #2 Portola

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Monday

Sage Hill 12, Diamond Bar 6

Ayala 9, Huntington Beach 9 (Ayala wins on games, 78-74)

Chaminade 11, Edison 7

JSerra 13, Buckley 5

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Sage Hill at Ayala

Chaminade at #2 JSerra

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Monday

Cypress 11, St. Margaret’s 7

Cate 10, Whitney 8

South Pasadena 9, Cerritos 9 (South Pasadena wins on games, 85-80)

Tesoro 11, Geffen 7

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Cypress at Cate

#2 Tesoro at South Pasadena

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Monday

Long Beach Wilson 13, Thacher 5

El Segundo 12, Keppel 6

Brea Olinda 11, Fullerton 7

La Serna 14, Magnolia 4

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Long Beach Wilson at El Segundo

#2 La Serna at Brea Olinda

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted

Arroyo 10, Schurr 8

Segerstrom 13, Garden Grove Santiago 5

Hillcrest at #3 Villanova Prep, TUESDAY, 3 p.m.

Hemet at Whittier, TUESDAY, 11 a.m.

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Segerstrom at #1 Arroyo

Whittier/Hemet winner at #3 Villanova Prep/Hillcrest winner

NOTES: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.

