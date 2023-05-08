High school boys’ tennis: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated schedule
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#5 Woodbridge at #1 Irvine University
#3 Peninsula at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Monday
Beckman 10, Arcadia 8
Anaheim Canyon 9, San Marino 9 (Canyon wins on games, 75-72)
Calabasas 13, Oak Park 5
Portola 10, Los Osos 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Beckman at Anaheim Canyon
#3 Calabasas at #2 Portola
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday
Sage Hill 12, Diamond Bar 6
Ayala 9, Huntington Beach 9 (Ayala wins on games, 78-74)
Chaminade 11, Edison 7
JSerra 13, Buckley 5
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Sage Hill at Ayala
Chaminade at #2 JSerra
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Monday
Cypress 11, St. Margaret’s 7
Cate 10, Whitney 8
South Pasadena 9, Cerritos 9 (South Pasadena wins on games, 85-80)
Tesoro 11, Geffen 7
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Cypress at Cate
#2 Tesoro at South Pasadena
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Monday
Long Beach Wilson 13, Thacher 5
El Segundo 12, Keppel 6
Brea Olinda 11, Fullerton 7
La Serna 14, Magnolia 4
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Long Beach Wilson at El Segundo
#2 La Serna at Brea Olinda
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Monday unless noted
Arroyo 10, Schurr 8
Segerstrom 13, Garden Grove Santiago 5
Hillcrest at #3 Villanova Prep, TUESDAY, 3 p.m.
Hemet at Whittier, TUESDAY, 11 a.m.
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Segerstrom at #1 Arroyo
Whittier/Hemet winner at #3 Villanova Prep/Hillcrest winner
NOTES: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.