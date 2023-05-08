High school girls’ lacrosse: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba)
#2 Marlborough vs. #1 Foothill
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday
Murrieta Mesa 13, Corona Santiago 7
Crescenta Valley 15, San Juan Hills 14
Corona del Mar 16, Chaminade 10
Palos Verdes 16, West Ranch 12
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
#4 Crescenta Valley at #1 Murrieta Mesa
Corona del Mar at #2 Palos Verdes
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Monday unless noted
Portola 13, Northwood 4
#2 Chaparral at #3 Huntington Beach, TUESDAY, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba)
#2 Chaparral vs. #1 Portola OR #1 Portola vs. #3 Huntington Beach
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.