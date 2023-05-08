Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ lacrosse: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba)

#2 Marlborough vs. #1 Foothill

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Monday

Murrieta Mesa 13, Corona Santiago 7

Crescenta Valley 15, San Juan Hills 14

Corona del Mar 16, Chaminade 10

Palos Verdes 16, West Ranch 12

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

#4 Crescenta Valley at #1 Murrieta Mesa

Corona del Mar at #2 Palos Verdes

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Monday unless noted

Portola 13, Northwood 4

#2 Chaparral at #3 Huntington Beach, TUESDAY, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, Friday or Saturday at Downey (date/time tba)

#2 Chaparral vs. #1 Portola OR #1 Portola vs. #3 Huntington Beach

