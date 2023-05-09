High school softball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Norco 8, Riverside Poly 1
Murrieta Mesa 12, Huntington Beach 11
Oaks Christian 7, Orange Lutheran 2
Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Los Alamitos 1
Semifinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Murrieta Mesa at #1 Norco
Oaks Christian at Garden Grove Pacifica
DIVISION 2
Second round, Tuesday
Moorpark 5, Saugus 0
JSerra 7, Anaheim Canyon 1
California 5, Marina 2
Great Oak 2, Ayala 1 (11)
Vista Murrieta 7, North Torrance 6
Tesoro 4, Glendora 2
Grand Terrace 3, Valley View 0
Whittier Christian 4, Rio Mesa 0
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Moorpark at JSerra
Great Oak at California
Vista Murrieta at Tesoro
Whittier Christian at Grand Terrace
DIVISION 3
Second round, Tuesday
Cypress 2, Aquinas 0
Capistrano Valley 9, Etiwanda 2
La Palma Kennedy 2, Ramona 0
Los Altos 7, St. Paul 3
Sierra Canyon 4, Diamond Ranch 2
Corona Santiago 2, Cajon 1 (9)
El Toro 3, Culver City 0
Aliso Niguel 14, Western Christian 4
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Cypress at Capistrano Valley
Los Altos at La Palma Kennedy
Sierra Canyon at Corona Santiago
#2 Aliso Niguel at El Toro
DIVISION 4
Second round, Tuesday
Burbank Burroughs 10, Chino 2
El Dorado 5, Woodbridge 3
Long Beach Poly 5, King 4
Fullerton 1, Summit 0
Santa Fe 6, Dos Pueblos 2
Hillcrest 5, Fillmore 3
Foothill 12, Highland 1
Schurr 2, Oxnard 1
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
El Dorado at #1 Burbank Burroughs
#4 Fullerton at Long Beach Poly
Santa Fe at Hillcrest
#2 Schurr at Foothill
DIVISION 5
Second round, Tuesday
Irvine 11, Paramount 1
Ocean View 2, Keppel 0
Santa Paula 5, Burbank Providence 2
Silverado 8, Vasquez 3
Liberty 10, Viewpoint 0
Paraclete 6, Duarte 0
Covina 11, Linfield Christian 1
Northwood 5, Anaheim 2
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Irvine at Ocean View
#4 Silverado at Santa Paula
#3 Liberty at Paraclete
Covina at #2 Northwood
DIVISION 6
Second round, Tuesday
Riverside North 13, Sierra Vista 2
Granite Hills 15, Bloomington 5
Artesia 10, Ramona Convent 2
Mayfield 6, Cerritos Valley Christian 4
Monrovia 14, Bethel Christian 4
St. Joseph 9, Glenn 1
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3, Azusa 0
Village Christian 9, Canyon Springs 2
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Granite Hills at #1 Riverside North
Artesia at Mayfield
St. Joseph at #3 Monrovia
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at #2 Village Christian
DIVISION 7
Second round, Tuesday
Ontario 13, Santa Maria Valley Christian 0
Rubidoux 16, Santa Ana Valley 3
Los Amigos 7, Flintridge Prep 6
Baldwin Park 18, Estancia 0
Crean Lutheran 5, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 2
Tahquitz 11, Hesperia Christian 2
Maranatha 16, Mountain View 5
Ganesha 17, Citrus Hill 0
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Rubidoux at #1 Ontario
#4 Baldwin Park at Los Amigos
Tahquitz at #3 Crean Lutheran
#2 Ganesha at Maranatha
NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 2-7), Saturday, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Barber Park (Irvine).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.