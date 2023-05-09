High school softball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Semifinals (Div. 2-7), Saturday, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Barber Park (Irvine).

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. Rubidoux at #1 Ontario #4 Baldwin Park at Los Amigos Tahquitz at #3 Crean Lutheran #2 Ganesha at Maranatha

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. Granite Hills at #1 Riverside North Artesia at Mayfield St. Joseph at #3 Monrovia Cantwell-Sacred Heart at #2 Village Christian

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. #1 Irvine at Ocean View #4 Silverado at Santa Paula #3 Liberty at Paraclete Covina at #2 Northwood

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. El Dorado at #1 Burbank Burroughs #4 Fullerton at Long Beach Poly Santa Fe at Hillcrest #2 Schurr at Foothill

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. #1 Cypress at Capistrano Valley Los Altos at La Palma Kennedy Sierra Canyon at Corona Santiago #2 Aliso Niguel at El Toro

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. #1 Moorpark at JSerra Great Oak at California Vista Murrieta at Tesoro Whittier Christian at Grand Terrace

Semifinals, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. Murrieta Mesa at #1 Norco Oaks Christian at Garden Grove Pacifica

