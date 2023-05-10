Advertisement
High school boys’ tennis: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated schedule

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
Irvine University 13, Woodbridge 5
Corona del Mar 11, Peninsula 7

DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Beckman 9, Anaheim Canyon 9 (Beckman wins on games, 74-68)
Portola 9, Calabasas 9 (Portola wins on games, 76-72)

DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Sage Hill 9, Ayala 9 (Sage Hill wins on games, 78-72)
JSerra 10, Chaminade 8

DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Cate 12, Cypress 6
Tesoro 12, South Pasadena 6

DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Long Beach Wilson 10, El Segundo 8
Brea Olinda 12, La Serna 6

DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Segerstrom 10, Arroyo 8
Whittier 9, Villanova Prep 9 (Whittier wins on games, 79-76)

Championships, Friday at Claremont Club
Open Division: #1 Irvine University vs. #2 Corona del Mar, 11:10 a.m.
Division 1: #1 Beckman vs. #2 Portola, 11:00 a.m.
Division 2: #1 Sage Hill vs. #2 JSerra, 11:20 a.m.
Division 3: Cate vs. #2 Tesoro, 1:40 p.m.
Division 4: #1 Long Beach Wilson vs. Brea Olinda, 1:30 p.m.
Division 5: #4 Segerstrom vs. Whittier, 1:50 p.m.

