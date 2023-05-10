High school boys’ tennis: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated schedule

Championships, Friday at Claremont Club Open Division: #1 Irvine University vs. #2 Corona del Mar, 11:10 a.m. Division 1: #1 Beckman vs. #2 Portola, 11:00 a.m. Division 2: #1 Sage Hill vs. #2 JSerra, 11:20 a.m. Division 3: Cate vs. #2 Tesoro, 1:40 p.m. Division 4: #1 Long Beach Wilson vs. Brea Olinda, 1:30 p.m. Division 5: #4 Segerstrom vs. Whittier, 1:50 p.m.

DIVISION 1 Semifinals, Wednesday Beckman 9, Anaheim Canyon 9 (Beckman wins on games, 74-68) Portola 9, Calabasas 9 (Portola wins on games, 76-72)

