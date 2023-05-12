Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Friday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday
Corona 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1 (10)
JSerra 6, Sierra Canyon 3
Orange Lutheran vs. Villa Park at Hart Park (Orange), 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita 9, La Mirada 4

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#4 JSerra at Corona
Orange Lutheran at #2 Santa Margarita OR #2 Santa Margarita at Villa Park

DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Friday
Aquinas 7, Ocean View 2
Crespi 7, Corona Santiago 4
Calabasas 3, Gahr 1
South Hills 2, West Ranch 1

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Crespi at #1 Aquinas
Calabasas at #2 South Hills

DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Friday
Aliso Niguel 6, La Serna 2
Yorba Linda 2, Long Beach Poly 1
San Marcos 2, Redlands East Valley 0
South Torrance 2, Westlake 2, suspended after 17 innings (darkness), to resume Saturday

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Yorba Linda at Aliso Niguel
Westlake at #3 San Marcos OR #3 San Marcos at South Torrance

DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Friday
Crean Lutheran 2, Burbank 1
Sultana 17, Chaparral 6
Anaheim Canyon 13, Barstow 3
Linfield Christian 6, Brea Olinda 3

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Sultana at #1 Crean Lutheran
#2 Linfield Christian at Anaheim Canyon

DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Friday
Bishop Montgomery 12, Montebello 1
Apple Valley 9, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 4
Peninsula 3, Liberty 1
Shadow Hills 10, St. Anthony 4

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Bishop Montgomery at #4 Apple Valley
#3 Peninsula at #2 Shadow Hills

DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Friday
Bloomington 6, Trinity Classical 3
Castaic 20, Mayfair 2
Hesperia Christian 8, Norwalk 3
San Marino 2, Campbell Hall 1

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Bloomington at Castaic
Hesperia Christian at San Marino

DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Friday
Ganesha 21, Fontana 0
Brentwood 3, Cornerstone Christian 2
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3, Banning 2
Fillmore 7, Artesia 1

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Ganesha at #4 Brentwood
Fillmore at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

NOTES: Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement