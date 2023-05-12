High school baseball: Friday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. #1 Ganesha at #4 Brentwood Fillmore at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. #1 Bloomington at Castaic Hesperia Christian at San Marino

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. #1 Bishop Montgomery at #4 Apple Valley #3 Peninsula at #2 Shadow Hills

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. Sultana at #1 Crean Lutheran #2 Linfield Christian at Anaheim Canyon

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. Yorba Linda at Aliso Niguel Westlake at #3 San Marcos OR #3 San Marcos at South Torrance

DIVISION 3 Quarterfinals, Friday Aliso Niguel 6, La Serna 2 Yorba Linda 2, Long Beach Poly 1 San Marcos 2, Redlands East Valley 0 South Torrance 2, Westlake 2, suspended after 17 innings (darkness), to resume Saturday

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. Crespi at #1 Aquinas Calabasas at #2 South Hills

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. #4 JSerra at Corona Orange Lutheran at #2 Santa Margarita OR #2 Santa Margarita at Villa Park

BASEBALL SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1 Quarterfinals, Friday Corona 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1 (10) JSerra 6, Sierra Canyon 3 Orange Lutheran vs. Villa Park at Hart Park (Orange), 7 p.m. Santa Margarita 9, La Mirada 4

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.