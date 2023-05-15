Chaminade turns to freshmen to win Southern Section Division 4 golf championship

Chaminade’s golf team, under coach Brian Durham (right), won the Southern Section Division 4 championship.

The Southern Section team golf championships were held on courses across Southern California on Monday, and Chaminade won the Division 4 championship thanks to a pair of freshmen golfers.

Freshman Noah Scavo led the Eagles with a 71 on the Los Serranos Golf Club North Course in Chino. Another freshman, Ryan Wolk, shot 76. Chaminade finished with a 381. Sage Hill was runner-up.

“He’s just a talent,” coach Brian Durham of Scavo. It’s the second golf title in school history.

Boys Golf = @CIFSS @SoCaliFord Div 2 Boys Golf Team Champions! They shot 366 at River Ridge Victoria Lakes course to win by 2 strokes! @latsondheimer @NoozhawkSports @victorlorenb @MikeKlanTV pic.twitter.com/LObSMswRyK — San Marcos Royals (@SanMarcosRoyals) May 15, 2023

In Division 1, Sunny Hills came away with a one-stroke victory over Anaheim Discovery with a score of 360. Jonathan Jeon and Caleb Kim each shot 69 at Cross Creek Golf Course. Loyola and Oaks Christian tied for third. Tucker Sweeney of Loyola shot 67.

In Division 2, San Marcos stamped itself as one of the best teams in the Southland, shooting 366 to win by two strokes at River Ridge Golf Club Victoria Lakes Course. Leo Metzger shot 68. La Serna finished second.

Loma Linda won Division 7 at Chino Creek with a 447.

The individual championships and team qualifying tournament for state competition will take place on Thursday at River Ridge.