JSerra and Santa Margarita will play for fifth time for Division 1 baseball title

JSerra’s Trent Caraway, right, celebrates with teammates Andrew Lamb, left, and Dominic Smaldino, center, after hitting a home run in the second inning of a 6-0 playoff win over Corona on Tuesday.

High school baseball coaches have pleaded for a best two-out-of-three playoff series to decide the extremely competitive Southern Section Division 1 championship. It has been repeatedly rejected. At least in 2023, the two finalists, San Juan Capistrano JSerra and Santa Margarita, won’t need to debate anything. They will meet for a fifth time either Friday or Saturday at Blair Field in Long Beach with a trophy and bragging rights at stake.

The all-Trinity League matchup was finalized with dominating performances in the semifinals Tuesday. JSerra flexed its muscles with a six-run second inning that featured a two-run home run from Trent Caraway in a 6-0 road victory over Corona. Santa Margarita received a two-run home run from Zach Fjelstad in the first inning and a two-hitter from Sammy Cova en route to a 5-1 win over Orange Lutheran.

These two teams know each other better than some Little League teams. They should each bring cupcakes. Caraway, who has a school-record 49 hits this season, played his first two seasons at Santa Margarita. He had four hits against Corona and was one short of the cycle. Santa Margarita coach Chris Malec coaches a travel ball team that includes the brother of JSerra first baseman Dominic Smaldino.

“I already know it’s going to be a super electric environment,” Caraway said. “All my buddies are on that team. We hang out all the time. It’s going to be super fun and super competitive. Best friends go after it in anything.”

Asked how many players he knows on Santa Margarita, Smaldino said, “All of them.”

Santa Margarita won two of the three league games against JSerra, with the Lions winning a fourth game at the National Classic in Cary, N.C. The expected pitching matchup will be Collin Clark, the ace for Santa Margarita, against Ben Reimers, who is supported by an 18-person pitching staff.

“We respect the heck out of each other,” JSerra coach Brett Kay said.

JSerra is the defending champion, having won last season after Kay went 15 frustrating years without winning a title. He knows how tough it is to come away with one of the most hard-earned accomplishments.

“Nobody remembers the loser,” he said. “I don’t want to be the loser again.”

Matt Champion threw five shutout innings for JSerra.

In Division 2, West Covina South Hills defeated Calabasas 5-1. Noah Malone had two hits and two RBIs. Encino Crespi defeated San Bernardino Aquinas 5-3 in eight innings. Joshua Rodriguez put down a bunt to score Nate Lopez and Diego Velazquez added in RBI single in the eighth.

In Division 3, Aliso Niguel received a walk-off double from Chase Muirbrook to defeat Yorba Linda 1-0. San Marcos defeated Westlake 2-0 in the other semifinal.

In Division 4, Anaheim Canyon defeated Linfield Christian 7-3. Cohen Gomez had a two-run single. Canyon will play Irvine Crean Lutheran, a 9-7 win over Sultana.

In City Section softball, Carson advanced to Saturday’s championship game at Cal State Dominguez Hills with a 12-2 win over Birmingham. Granada Hills defeated El Camino Real 5-2 behind pitcher Addison Moorman, who struck out six.