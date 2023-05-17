High school baseball and softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills Div. II: #5 Verdugo Hills vs. #2 Cleveland, 9 a.m. Div. I: #2 San Fernando vs. #1 Chavez, noon Open Division: #2 Carson vs. Granada Hills, 3 p.m

CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS Friday at Birmingham Div. IV: #2 Maywood vs. #1 Huntington Park, 3 p.m. Div. III: #13 South East vs. #6 Bernstein, 3:15 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, May 24, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m. #8 Cleveland at #1 Granada Hills #5 El Camino Real at #4 Carson #6 Narbonne at #3 Birmingham #7 Garfield at #2 Palisades

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.