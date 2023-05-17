High school baseball and softball: City playoff results and updated pairings
BASEBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
First round, Wednesday
Cleveland 7, South East 0
El Camino Real 6, Los Angeles Marshall 0
Narbonne 7, Los Angeles Roosevelt 6
Garfield 2, Venice 1
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Cleveland at #1 Granada Hills
#5 El Camino Real at #4 Carson
#6 Narbonne at #3 Birmingham
#7 Garfield at #2 Palisades
NOTES: Semifinals, May 24, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
SOFTBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Wednesday
Chavez 5, Garfield 4
San Fernando 7, South Gate 3
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Wednesday
Verdugo Hills 13, Taft 5
Cleveland 5, Arleta 1
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday
South East 10, Sotomayor 0
Bernstein 19, Panorama 6
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday
Huntington Park 12, Reseda 0
Maywood 22, Sun Valley Magnet 7
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Birmingham
Div. IV: #2 Maywood vs. #1 Huntington Park, 3 p.m.
Div. III: #13 South East vs. #6 Bernstein, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills
Div. II: #5 Verdugo Hills vs. #2 Cleveland, 9 a.m.
Div. I: #2 San Fernando vs. #1 Chavez, noon
Open Division: #2 Carson vs. Granada Hills, 3 p.m
