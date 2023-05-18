High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Cleveland at #1 Granada Hills
#5 El Camino Real at #4 Carson
#6 Narbonne at #3 Birmingham
#7 Garfield at #2 Palisades
NOTES: Semifinals, May 24, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION I
Second round, Thursday
San Pedro 10, Maywood CES 0
Chatsworth 1, Bell 0
Los Angeles Wilson 10, Verdugo Hills 9
Sylmar 8, Los Angeles Hamilton 1
San Fernando 4, Wilmington Banning 3
Granada Hills Kennedy 9, North Hollywood 8
Taft 6, Legacy 1
Sun Valley Poly 13, Westchester 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#9 Chatsworth at #1 San Pedro
#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #4 Sylmar
#14 San Fernando at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy
#10 Taft at #2 Sun Valley Poly
NOTES: Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION II
Second round, Thursday
South Gate 14, West Adams 1
Rancho Dominguez 3, Fairfax 2
Marquez 5, Vaughn 4
Roybal 7, Harbor Teacher 2
Los Angeles CES 14, Port of Los Angeles 4
King/Drew 8, North Valley Military 4
#10 Franklin at #7 Bravo, late
Fremont 10, Canoga Park 0
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#8 Rancho Dominguez at #1 South Gate
#5 Marquez at #4 Roybal
#6 King/Drew at #3 Los Angeles CES
#10 Franklin at #7 Bravo at #2 Fremont
NOTES: Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).
DIVISION III
Second round, Thursday
Chavez 12, University Prep Value 2
Contreras 6, Crenshaw 5
Los Angeles Jordan 10, Middle College 7
Alliance Smidt Tech 8, Jefferson 2
Sun Valley Magnet 7, East Valley 1
Hollywood 18, Central City Value 6
Stella 15, Rise Kohyang 0 (Wednesday)
Sherman Oaks CES 13, Animo Robinson 3
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#8 Contreras at #1 Chavez
#12 Los Angeles Jordan at #4 Alliance Smidt Tech
#6 Hollywood at #3 Sun Valley Magnet
#7 Stella at #2 Sherman Oaks CES
NOTES: Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale). ...
