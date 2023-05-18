High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale). ...

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m. #8 Contreras at #1 Chavez #12 Los Angeles Jordan at #4 Alliance Smidt Tech #6 Hollywood at #3 Sun Valley Magnet #7 Stella at #2 Sherman Oaks CES

DIVISION III Second round, Thursday Chavez 12, University Prep Value 2 Contreras 6, Crenshaw 5 Los Angeles Jordan 10, Middle College 7 Alliance Smidt Tech 8, Jefferson 2 Sun Valley Magnet 7, East Valley 1 Hollywood 18, Central City Value 6 Stella 15, Rise Kohyang 0 (Wednesday) Sherman Oaks CES 13, Animo Robinson 3

NOTES: Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m. #8 Rancho Dominguez at #1 South Gate #5 Marquez at #4 Roybal #6 King/Drew at #3 Los Angeles CES #10 Franklin at #7 Bravo at #2 Fremont

DIVISION II Second round, Thursday South Gate 14, West Adams 1 Rancho Dominguez 3, Fairfax 2 Marquez 5, Vaughn 4 Roybal 7, Harbor Teacher 2 Los Angeles CES 14, Port of Los Angeles 4 King/Drew 8, North Valley Military 4 #10 Franklin at #7 Bravo, late Fremont 10, Canoga Park 0

NOTES: Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m. #9 Chatsworth at #1 San Pedro #12 Los Angeles Wilson at #4 Sylmar #14 San Fernando at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy #10 Taft at #2 Sun Valley Poly

NOTES: Semifinals, May 24, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

CITY BASEBALL OPEN DIVISION Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m. #8 Cleveland at #1 Granada Hills #5 El Camino Real at #4 Carson #6 Narbonne at #3 Birmingham #7 Garfield at #2 Palisades

