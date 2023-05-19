Advertisement
High school boys’ tennis: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
OYS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals, Friday
Irvine University 7, San Luis Obispo 0
La Jolla Bishop’s 4, Peninsula 3
Corona del Mar 7, Palisades 0
Woodbridge 4, San Diego Canyon Crest 3

Semifinals, Friday
Irvine University 5, La Jolla Bishop’s 2
Corona del Mar 4, Woodbridge 3

Championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Claremont Club
Irvine University vs. Corona del Mar

