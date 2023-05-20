Advertisement
High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Division I: Loyola d. Newport Harbor, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18

Division II: El Segundo d. San Diego Torrey Pines, 25-22, 14-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9

Division III: Poway d. Chula Vista Eastlake, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15

Division IV: El Cajon Granite Hills d. Santee West Hills, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 28-26

