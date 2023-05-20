High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Loyola d. Newport Harbor, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
Division II: El Segundo d. San Diego Torrey Pines, 25-22, 14-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9
Division III: Poway d. Chula Vista Eastlake, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15
Division IV: El Cajon Granite Hills d. Santee West Hills, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 28-26
