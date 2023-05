High school baseball and softball: Southern California Regional pairings

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Carlsbad at #1 Santa Margarita

#5 San Diego Rancho Bernardo at #4 Corona

#6 Orange Lutheran at #3 Chula Vista Eastlake

#7 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #2 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m. unless noted

#8 Carson vs. #1 Crespi at Hartunian Field (Encino)

#5 Aquinas at #4 Santee Santana

#6 Calabasas at #3 Birmingham, 6 p.m.

#7 Bakersfield Centennial at #2 South Hills, 2 p.m.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Lompoc Cabrillo at #1 San Marcos

#5 Westlake at #4 Palisades

#6 La Serna at #3 San Diego Henry

#7 Long Beach Poly at #2 Bakersfield Christian

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Sylmar at #1 Anaheim Canyon

#5 Peninsula at #4 Fallbrook

#6 Apple Valley at #3 Carlsbad Sage Creek

#7 Calexico at #2 Crean Lutheran

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m. unless noted

#8 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 Castaic

#5 Fillmore at #4 South Gate

#6 Woodlake vs. #3 Ganesha at Garey

#7 San Diego Lincoln at #2 Bloomington, 2 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#1 Poway, bye

#5 Torrance vs. #4 La Mirada at Glenn

#6 Grand Terrace at #3 San Diego Rancho Bernardo

#7 Moorpark at #2 Oaks Christian

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#1 California, bye

#5 Corona Santiago at #4 Carlsbad

#6 La Palma Kennedy at #3 Lakeside El Capitan

#7 Foothill at #2 Capistrano Valley

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#1 Chula Vista Otay Ranch, bye

#5 Bakersfield Frontier at #4 Carson

#6 Irvine at #3 Chula Vista Mater Dei

#7 Orange Cove at #2 Fullerton

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#1 Santa Paula, bye

#5 Imperial at #4 Riverside North

#6 Ganesha at #3 Holtville

#7 Boron at #2 San Fernando

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#1 Verdugo Hills, bye

#5 Bernstein at #4 Oceanside Coastal Academy

#6 Huntington Park at #3 San Diego Madison

#7 Bakersfield South at #2 Ontario

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds.