High school baseball and softball: Southern California Regional championship results
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday unless noted
Division I: Santa Margarita 3, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 2
Division II: Calabasas 1, Santee Santana 0
Division III: Westlake 3, Bakersfield Christian 2
Division IV: Anaheim Canyon 6, Crean Lutheran 5 (Friday)
Division V: Castaic 7, Ganesha 6
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Poway 1, Oaks Christian 0
Division II: Corona Santiago 5, Lakeside El Capitan 0
Division III: Fullerton 7, Chula Vista Otay Ranch 0
Division IV: Holtville 6, Santa Paula 3
Division V: San Diego Madison 11, Verdugo Hills 3
