The Times’ All-Star softball team

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 2023 All-Star softball team:

Pitcher, Brianne Weiss, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: She went 13-3 with an 0.79 ERA for the Trinity League champions.

Pitcher, Miali Guachino, Great Oak, Jr.: The Mississippi commit pitched and hit her team to the Southern Section Division 2 championship.

Utility, Zoe Prystajko, Huntington Beach, Jr.: The Stanford commit was a two-way standout, hitting 10 home runs while becoming a pitching ace.

Catcher, Jasmyn Burns, Murrieta Mesa, Sr.: The Ohio State commit had 37 hits, 45 RBIs and 15 home home runs while batting .411.

First base, Anahi Arreola, Oaks Christian, Sr.: She hit 20 home runs, had 60 RBIs and batted .514 for the Marmonte League champions.

Infielder, Ella Parker, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sr.: The Oklahoma commit batted .667 with 34 hits, 14 home runs and 27 RBIs.

Infielder, Rylee McCoy, Oaks Christian, Jr.: She batted .514 with 54 hits, 55 RBIs and 11 home runs, including a two-game span with 10 hits, three homers and 16 RBIs.

Infielder, Samantha Bland, Chino Hills, Sr.: The Nebraska commit, who batted .433 with seven homers, once reached safely in nine straight plate appearances.

Infielder, Alyssa Hovermale, Norco, Sr.: The Florida commit hit .488 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs for the Southern Section Division 1 runner-up.

Outfielder, Regan Shockey, Chino Hills, Sr.: The Arizona commit batted .526 with 39 hits, including five triples, and 27 RBIs.

Outfielder, Kai Minor, Orange Lutheran, So.: Fast and powerful, Minor batted .423 with 33 hits and 24 stolen bases in 25 attempts.

Outfielder, Delania Ma’ae, Garden Grove Pacifica, Jr.: She had three hits in the Division 1 championship victory over Norco and finished with a .440 average and 26 RBIs.