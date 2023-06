The Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings

Santa Margarita, which won the Trinity League championship and the Southern California Regional Division I championship, finishes No. 1 in The Times’ final top 25 baseball rankings. The Eagles’ one postseason loss was to JSerra, 1-0, in the eighth inning of the Southern Section Division 1 final.

Santa Margarita baseball players celebrate their 3-2 win over La Costa Canyon in the Southern California Regional Division I championship game.

