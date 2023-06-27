Summer football preview: Offensive line
It’s a long drive to Hesperia from Los Angeles, but that hasn’t deterred college recruiters from flying to LAX and heading to Oak Hills High to evaluate the team’s standout offensive lineman — 6-foot-5, 260-pound Paki Finau.
Versatile, agile and tough, Finau has a spot near the top of the list of linemen to watch as the 2023 high school football season nears.
Continuing with a summer preview of players to watch, there’s lots of offensive linemen to get excited about.
The Inland Empire has plenty of line talent, including twins Wade and Brent Helton of Corona Centennial.
Mater Dei will once again have one of the best lines anywhere, featuring Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter.
Eugene Brooks is a decorated 6-3, 300-pound returnee at Sierra Canyon.
The Los Angeles Times reveals winners of its high school sports awards, including Dijon Stanley, Juju Watkins, Jared McCain, Anahi Arreola and more.
Justin Tauanuu of Huntington Beach is 6-6, 285 pounds and has been busy this summer visiting colleges before committing to Stanford.
Mark Schroller is a 6-6, 270-pound tackle at Mission Viejo who has committed to UCLA and keeps improving each season.
St. Bonaventure’s Shaun Torgeson, 6-5 and 285 pounds, helped his teammates win a hog competition at Simi Vallley last month with his strength and athleticism.
Chaminade’s David Abajian, 6-5 and 270 pounds, is a veteran returnee used to playing against Mission League opponents.
Jake Flores of JSerra is a rising junior at 6-6, 275 pounds.
Phillip Ocon of St. Francis is 6-4, 325 pounds and entering his fourth year on varsity. He’s committed to Colorado State.
King Large of St. John Bosco fits his name with size (6-4, 295) and ability. Orange Lutheran’s Sam Utu, 6-4 and 270 pounds, should be a standout.
The best seven on seven football tournament of the summer takes place Saturday at Huntington Beach Edison.
Matai Jefferson of St. John Bosco can’t be missed. He’s a 6-4, 350-pound junior ready to make an impact. Other juniors include Braves teammate Matthew Perdue (6-2, 285) and Orange Lutheran’s Arion Williams (6-3, 270).
Jeremy Martinez of Birmingham was an All-City second-team pick as a junior for Open Division champion Birmingham.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.