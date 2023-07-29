City Section football: Schedule for season-opening games Aug. 17-18

Torrance vs. Narbonne at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

St. Monica vs. Hamilton at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Jefferson vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Dorsey vs. Banning at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the opening schedule for City Section football teams playing Aug. 17-18.

Birmingham High football players celebrate after a playoff victory over Banning last season. The Patriots open the season Aug. 18 vs. Royal.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.