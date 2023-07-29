City Section football: Schedule for season-opening games Aug. 17-18
Here’s the opening schedule for City Section football teams playing Aug. 17-18.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Nonleague
Sylmar at Huntington Park, 7:30 p.m.
Intersectional
Hawthorne at Carson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Nonleague
Arleta at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Bell at Gardena, 7 p.m.
Chatsworth at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Crenshaw at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Dorsey vs. Banning at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.
Granada Hills at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.
Jordan at Contreras, 4:30 p.m.
Legacy at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at South Gate, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Panorama, 3 p.m.
Manual Arts at Locke, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Angelou, 7 p.m.
Mendez at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real at Palisades, 7 p.m.
Sun Valley Poly at Hollywood, 3 p.m.
Reseda at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.
San Fernando at Grant, 7 p.m.
Santee at West Adams, 4 p.m.
South East at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
Venice at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Verdugo Hills at Roybal, 7 p.m.
View Park at Chavez, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Bernstein, 7 p.m.
Intersectional
Birmingham at Royal, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Cabrillo at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell Hall at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Compton at Dymally, 7 p.m.
Garfield at Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Jefferson vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.
Sotomayor at La Puente, 7 p.m.
St. Monica vs. Hamilton at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
Torrance vs. Narbonne at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.
Westlake at Taft, 7 p.m.
