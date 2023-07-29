Advertisement
City Section football: Schedule for season-opening games Aug. 17-18

Birmingham High football players celebrate after a playoff victory over Banning last season. The Patriots open the season Aug. 18 vs. Royal.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
Here’s the opening schedule for City Section football teams playing Aug. 17-18.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Nonleague

Sylmar at Huntington Park, 7:30 p.m.

Intersectional

Hawthorne at Carson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Nonleague

Arleta at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

Bell at Gardena, 7 p.m.

Chatsworth at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Crenshaw at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Dorsey vs. Banning at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.

Granada Hills at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

Jordan at Contreras, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at South Gate, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Panorama, 3 p.m.

Manual Arts at Locke, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Angelou, 7 p.m.

Mendez at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Palisades, 7 p.m.

Sun Valley Poly at Hollywood, 3 p.m.

Reseda at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.

San Fernando at Grant, 7 p.m.

Santee at West Adams, 4 p.m.

South East at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

Venice at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Verdugo Hills at Roybal, 7 p.m.

View Park at Chavez, 7 p.m.

Wilson at Bernstein, 7 p.m.

Intersectional

Birmingham at Royal, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Cabrillo at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell Hall at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Compton at Dymally, 7 p.m.

Garfield at Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Jefferson vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Sotomayor at La Puente, 7 p.m.

St. Monica vs. Hamilton at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Torrance vs. Narbonne at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Westlake at Taft, 7 p.m.

