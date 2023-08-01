Summer football preview: Kickers/punters
It really could be the year of the kickers in high school football.
Completing a summer preview of positions to watch, the kickers and punters in the Southland are pumped to make a difference.
Dylan Fingersh of Capistrano Valley was eight of 12 on field-goal attempts, with a long of 42 yards.
Ryon Sayeri of Chaminade is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 49 yards as a punter, made all 53 of his PATs and made 13 of 16 field-goal attempts, with a long of 55 yards.
Nick Lane of Ayala made seven of eight field-goal tries, with a long of 42 yards.
Emiliano Salazar of Villa Park has been attending camps all summer gearing up for what could be a standout senior season.
Jacy Oliva of Birmingham made a game-winning field goal in overtime to beat Venice in the playoffs last season and was five of six on his field-goal opportunities.
Shawn Sanders of St. Francis is only a freshman with field-goal range of 60 yards and in.
Mater Dei has added Joseph Gutierrez, a transfer from Northview who made all four of his field-goal attempts as a sophomore.
Michael Salgado-Medina of Mission Viejo made 12 of 14 field-goal attempts as a junior, including a long of 49 yards.
Justin Ludovico of Etiwanda is back after making 11 of 12 field-goal tries.
Soccer player Mark Hyan of Loyola made 10 field goals in 14 attempts last season.
Jaiden Espadas of Cathedral made a 48-yard field goal, converting 10 of 14.
Kyler Peters of Apple Valley tipped his potential with a 44-yard field goal as a sophomore.
Sierra Canyon has high hopes for junior Ashton Zamani.
