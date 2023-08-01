Advertisement
Summer football preview: Kickers/punters

Chaminade kicker/punter Ryon Sayeri should be a standout in his senior season.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
It really could be the year of the kickers in high school football.

Completing a summer preview of positions to watch, the kickers and punters in the Southland are pumped to make a difference.

Dylan Fingersh of Capistrano Valley was eight of 12 on field-goal attempts, with a long of 42 yards.

Ryon Sayeri of Chaminade is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 49 yards as a punter, made all 53 of his PATs and made 13 of 16 field-goal attempts, with a long of 55 yards.

Nick Lane of Ayala made seven of eight field-goal tries, with a long of 42 yards.

Emiliano Salazar of Villa Park has been attending camps all summer gearing up for what could be a standout senior season.

Jacy Oliva of Birmingham made a game-winning field goal in overtime to beat Venice in the playoffs last season and was five of six on his field-goal opportunities.

Shawn Sanders of St. Francis is only a freshman with field-goal range of 60 yards and in.

Mater Dei has added Joseph Gutierrez, a transfer from Northview who made all four of his field-goal attempts as a sophomore.

Michael Salgado-Medina of Mission Viejo made 12 of 14 field-goal attempts as a junior, including a long of 49 yards.

Justin Ludovico of Etiwanda is back after making 11 of 12 field-goal tries.

Soccer player Mark Hyan of Loyola made 10 field goals in 14 attempts last season.

Jaiden Espadas of Cathedral made a 48-yard field goal, converting 10 of 14.

Kyler Peters of Apple Valley tipped his potential with a 44-yard field goal as a sophomore.

Sierra Canyon has high hopes for junior Ashton Zamani.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

