Defensive backs to watch this fall in the Southland
The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at defensive backs to watch this fall.
Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment
Travis Anderson, Mission Viejo, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Boise State commit had nine interceptions last year.
Zabien Brown, Mater Dei, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Alabama commit makes life miserable for receivers.
Jeilani Davis, Mater Dei, 6-1, 183, Sr.: Utah commit makes interceptions happen.
Dakoda Fields, Gardena Serra, 6-2, 175, Sr.: Oregon commit has size, speed, intensity.
Marquis Gallegos, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, 175, Sr.: USC commit was Mission League defensive co-MVP.
Dijon Lee, Mission Viejo, 6-3, 190, Jr.: With size and instincts, he’s a must-have college recruit.
Brandon Lockhart, Loyola, 6-3, 165, So.: His development is on a high trajectory.
Peyton Waters, Birmingham, 6-2, 175, Sr.: Washington commit is top returning player in City Section.
Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco, 5-11, 180, Sr.: USC commit is elite cornerback.
Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 200, Sr.: Alabama commit is a fierce tackler.
Rising prospects
Drew Cofield, St. Bonaventure, 6-1, 165, Jr.: Terrific at covering receivers.
Adonyss Currie, Quartz Hill, 6-2, 175, Jr:. Has run a 10.52 100 meters.
Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, Tustin, 6-0, 175, Sr.: UCLA commit trying to show he belongs.
Turran Williams, Muir, 6-4, 200, Sr.: Arizona commit has size to be physical player.
Rahim Wright II, Rancho Cucamonga, 6-0, 175, Sr.: San Diego State commit had 39 tackles.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.