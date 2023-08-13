Defensive backs to watch this fall in the Southland

Marquis Gallegos (2), making an interception against Bishop Amat while playing last season for Chaminade, will anchor Sierra Canyon’s secondary this fall.

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at defensive backs to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Travis Anderson, Mission Viejo, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Boise State commit had nine interceptions last year.

Zabien Brown, Mater Dei, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Alabama commit makes life miserable for receivers.

Jeilani Davis, Mater Dei, 6-1, 183, Sr.: Utah commit makes interceptions happen.

Dakoda Fields, Gardena Serra, 6-2, 175, Sr.: Oregon commit has size, speed, intensity.

Marquis Gallegos, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, 175, Sr.: USC commit was Mission League defensive co-MVP.

Dijon Lee, Mission Viejo, 6-3, 190, Jr.: With size and instincts, he’s a must-have college recruit.

Brandon Lockhart, Loyola, 6-3, 165, So.: His development is on a high trajectory.

Peyton Waters, Birmingham, 6-2, 175, Sr.: Washington commit is top returning player in City Section.

Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco, 5-11, 180, Sr.: USC commit is elite cornerback.

Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 200, Sr.: Alabama commit is a fierce tackler.

Rising prospects

Drew Cofield, St. Bonaventure, 6-1, 165, Jr.: Terrific at covering receivers.

Adonyss Currie, Quartz Hill, 6-2, 175, Jr:. Has run a 10.52 100 meters.

Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, Tustin, 6-0, 175, Sr.: UCLA commit trying to show he belongs.

Turran Williams, Muir, 6-4, 200, Sr.: Arizona commit has size to be physical player.

Rahim Wright II, Rancho Cucamonga, 6-0, 175, Sr.: San Diego State commit had 39 tackles.