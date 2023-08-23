Advertisement
This week’s top high school football game in the Southland

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at this week’s top high school football game in the Southland:

Sierra Canyon (1-0) at Oaks Christian (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon showed off a terrific defense last week in a 9-7 win over San Juan Capistrano JSerra. The secondary is outstanding, and freshman defensive lineman Richie Wesley made an immediate impact in pressuring the quarterback. Westlake Village Oaks Christian‘s team speed will test the Trailblazers, along with having two veteran quarterbacks in Nate Bennett and Devin Tate. Sierra Canyon transfer Xavier Jordan has been cleared to play, adding a big receiver target for quarterback Wyatt Becker. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

