Birmingham kicker Jacy Oliva had six kickoffs for touchbacks and made two field goals in his season debut against Royal last week.

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon showed off a terrific defense last week in a 9-7 win over San Juan Capistrano JSerra. The secondary is outstanding, and freshman defensive lineman Richie Wesley made an immediate impact in pressuring the quarterback. Westlake Village Oaks Christian ‘s team speed will test the Trailblazers, along with having two veteran quarterbacks in Nate Bennett and Devin Tate. Sierra Canyon transfer Xavier Jordan has been cleared to play, adding a big receiver target for quarterback Wyatt Becker. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

A look at this week’s top high school football game in the Southland:

