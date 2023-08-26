Advertisement
High school football top performers for Week 1

Kicker Ryon Sayeri practices at Chaminade high this summer.
Chaminade High kicker Ryon Sayeri, shown at practice, made a pair of field goals longer than 50 yards on Friday night.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

Steele Pizzella, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Completed 19 of 24 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Birmingham.

Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: The freshman passed for 339 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Trabuco Hills.

Kaleb Annett, Corona del Mar: Passed for 293 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Cypress.

RUSHING

Dylan Riley, Rancho Verde: Rushed for 218 yards and four scores in a win over Corona Santiago.

Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 154 yards and three TDs in 33 carries in a win over Santa Margarita.

RECEIVING

Ryan Luce, Trabuco Hills: Had 11 catches for 212 yards and three scores in a win over Huntington Beach.

DEFENSE

Richard Wesley, Sierra Canyon: The freshman defensive end had three sacks in a win over Oaks Christian, giving him six in two games.

Logan Hirou, Santa Margarita: Sophomore defensive back made two interceptions in a loss to Corona Centennial.

Scott Taylor, Loyola: Junior linebacker recorded eight tackles for losses, including three sacks, in a loss to Damien.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade: Made field goals from 53 and 52 yards in a win over Cathedral Catholic.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

