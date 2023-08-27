High school football: City Section rankings

Carson’s Jerry Misaalefua tries to power his way over two Franklin defenders.

When it comes to City Section football, Birmingham still remains the team to beat. The Patriots are No. 1 in City Section rankings produced by The Times.

The Marine League is clearly the toughest league with all five teams winning games last week.

The rankings (record):

1. BIRMINGHAM (1-1)

2. SAN PEDRO (1-0)

3. BANNING (2-0)

4. CARSON (2-0)

5. GARFIELD (1-1)

6. FRANKLIN (0-1-1)

7. VENICE (1-1)

8. CLEVELAND (2-0)

9. PALISADES (2-0)

10. EAGLE ROCK (0-1)