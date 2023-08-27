High school football: City Section rankings
When it comes to City Section football, Birmingham still remains the team to beat. The Patriots are No. 1 in City Section rankings produced by The Times.
The Marine League is clearly the toughest league with all five teams winning games last week.
The rankings (record):
1. BIRMINGHAM (1-1)
2. SAN PEDRO (1-0)
3. BANNING (2-0)
4. CARSON (2-0)
5. GARFIELD (1-1)
6. FRANKLIN (0-1-1)
7. VENICE (1-1)
8. CLEVELAND (2-0)
9. PALISADES (2-0)
10. EAGLE ROCK (0-1)
