High school football: City Section rankings

Carson's Jerry Misaalefua jumps over Franklin defenders.
Carson’s Jerry Misaalefua tries to power his way over two Franklin defenders.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
When it comes to City Section football, Birmingham still remains the team to beat. The Patriots are No. 1 in City Section rankings produced by The Times.

The Marine League is clearly the toughest league with all five teams winning games last week.

The rankings (record):

1. BIRMINGHAM (1-1)

2. SAN PEDRO (1-0)

3. BANNING (2-0)

4. CARSON (2-0)

5. GARFIELD (1-1)

6. FRANKLIN (0-1-1)

7. VENICE (1-1)

8. CLEVELAND (2-0)

9. PALISADES (2-0)

10. EAGLE ROCK (0-1)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

