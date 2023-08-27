Advertisement
This week's top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 1:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (2-0); def. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, 42-14; vs. Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, 20-7; vs. Miami Norland, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1); def. Santa Margarita, 34-21; vs. Honolulu Punahou at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 3

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); def. Oaks Christian, 30-14; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, Friday; 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Concord De La Salle, 35-14; vs. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (2-0); def. Citrus Valley, 38-14; vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 6

7. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); def. La Serna, 25-6; vs. Provo (Utah) Timpview, Friday; 8

8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0); def. Servite, 34-31; vs. Norco, Friday; 10

9. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0); def. Torrey Pines, 34-0; vs. Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Friday; 12

10. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Warren, 27-0; at Cathedral, Friday; 13

11. EDISON (1-1); def. Leuzinger, 17-0; at Palos Verdes, Sept. 8; 14

12. WARREN (1-1); lost Gardena Serra, 27-0; vs. La Serna, Friday; 7

13. JSERRA (1-1); def. Aquinas, 45-13; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 15

14. LONG BEACH POLY (1-1); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 60-15; vs. Mission Viejo at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 9

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 30-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 11

16. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0); def. Cypress, 41-24; vs. Palos Verdes at Newport Harbor, Friday; 17

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); def. Great Oak, 35-14; at Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 8; 18

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 24-13; at Santa Barbara, Friday; 19

19. UPLAND (2-0); def. Norco, 37-0; vs. Villa Park, Friday; 22

20. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); lost Corona Centennial, 34-21; at Bakersfield Liberty, Friday; 20

21. OAK HILLS (2-0); def. Highland, 28-7; vs. Palmdale, Thursday; 21

22. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1); lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 24-13; vs. San Diego Lincoln at Ventura College, Saturday; 16

23. SAN JUAN HILLS (2-0); def. San Ramon California, 31-14; at Corona Santiago, Friday; 24

24. NEWBURY PARK (1-0); def Bakersfield Centennial, 25-0; at Santa Maria St. Joseph, Friday; 25

25. DAMIEN (2-0); def. Loyola 35-14; at Honolulu Damien, Saturday; NR

