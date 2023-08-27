This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 1:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (2-0); def. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, 42-14; vs. Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, 20-7; vs. Miami Norland, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1); def. Santa Margarita, 34-21; vs. Honolulu Punahou at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 3
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); def. Oaks Christian, 30-14; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, Friday; 4
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Concord De La Salle, 35-14; vs. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside, Friday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (2-0); def. Citrus Valley, 38-14; vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 6
7. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); def. La Serna, 25-6; vs. Provo (Utah) Timpview, Friday; 8
8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0); def. Servite, 34-31; vs. Norco, Friday; 10
9. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0); def. Torrey Pines, 34-0; vs. Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Friday; 12
10. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Warren, 27-0; at Cathedral, Friday; 13
11. EDISON (1-1); def. Leuzinger, 17-0; at Palos Verdes, Sept. 8; 14
12. WARREN (1-1); lost Gardena Serra, 27-0; vs. La Serna, Friday; 7
13. JSERRA (1-1); def. Aquinas, 45-13; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 15
14. LONG BEACH POLY (1-1); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 60-15; vs. Mission Viejo at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 9
15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 30-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 11
16. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0); def. Cypress, 41-24; vs. Palos Verdes at Newport Harbor, Friday; 17
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); def. Great Oak, 35-14; at Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 8; 18
18. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 24-13; at Santa Barbara, Friday; 19
19. UPLAND (2-0); def. Norco, 37-0; vs. Villa Park, Friday; 22
20. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); lost Corona Centennial, 34-21; at Bakersfield Liberty, Friday; 20
21. OAK HILLS (2-0); def. Highland, 28-7; vs. Palmdale, Thursday; 21
22. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1); lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 24-13; vs. San Diego Lincoln at Ventura College, Saturday; 16
23. SAN JUAN HILLS (2-0); def. San Ramon California, 31-14; at Corona Santiago, Friday; 24
24. NEWBURY PARK (1-0); def Bakersfield Centennial, 25-0; at Santa Maria St. Joseph, Friday; 25
25. DAMIEN (2-0); def. Loyola 35-14; at Honolulu Damien, Saturday; NR
