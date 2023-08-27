This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

22. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1); lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 24-13; vs. San Diego Lincoln at Ventura College, Saturday; 16

16. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0); def. Cypress, 41-24; vs. Palos Verdes at Newport Harbor, Friday; 17

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1); lost to Sierra Canyon, 30-14; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 11

14. LONG BEACH POLY (1-1); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 60-15; vs. Mission Viejo at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 9

6. MISSION VIEJO (2-0); def. Citrus Valley, 38-14; vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 6

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1); def. Santa Margarita, 34-21; vs. Honolulu Punahou at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 3

1. MATER DEI (2-0); def. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, 42-14; vs. Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 1:

