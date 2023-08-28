Inaugural City Section all-star football game set for Dec. 16 at Birmingham

There’s a new high school football all-star game for City Section players that will take place Dec. 16 at Birmingham High, and every school in the city that plays football will be represented by at least one player.

Former Hamilton assistant coach Chuck Price and former USC and Dorsey star Keyshawn Johnson are among the organizers. The game has the endorsement of the City Section office.

Birmingham coach Jim Rose and Narbonne coach Malcolm Manuel will be the head coaches.

Advertisement

Called the L.A. City Gridiron Classic, the event will have players nominated by their coaches, and players who participate in each practice will be guaranteed of playing at least two series.

A scholarship will be awarded at the conclusion of the game. Admission and parking will be free for spectators.