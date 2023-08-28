Advertisement
Inaugural City Section all-star football game set for Dec. 16 at Birmingham

Football on field.
By Eric Sondheimer
There’s a new high school football all-star game for City Section players that will take place Dec. 16 at Birmingham High, and every school in the city that plays football will be represented by at least one player.

Former Hamilton assistant coach Chuck Price and former USC and Dorsey star Keyshawn Johnson are among the organizers. The game has the endorsement of the City Section office.

Birmingham coach Jim Rose and Narbonne coach Malcolm Manuel will be the head coaches.

Called the L.A. City Gridiron Classic, the event will have players nominated by their coaches, and players who participate in each practice will be guaranteed of playing at least two series.

A scholarship will be awarded at the conclusion of the game. Admission and parking will be free for spectators.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

