This week’s top high school football game: Mission Viejo vs. Long Beach Poly
A look at the top high school football game in the Southland for Week 2:
Mission Viejo (2-0) vs. Long Beach Poly (1-1) at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, 7 p.m. Friday
The Diablos have been using a two-quarterback rotation that has worked so far, with Draiden Trudeau passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns while Luke Fahey has thrown for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Poly’s speed will present a challenge. Quarterback Darius Curry, a Colorado State commit, is capable of getting the ball to his playmakers. Poly gave up 60 points last week in a loss to Nevada power Bishop Gorman. The pick: Mission Viejo.
