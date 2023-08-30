Advertisement
This week’s top high school football game: Mission Viejo vs. Long Beach Poly

Long Beach Poly quarterback Darius Curry throws while on the run against Los Alamitos during a playoff game last season.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top high school football game in the Southland for Week 2:

Mission Viejo (2-0) vs. Long Beach Poly (1-1) at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, 7 p.m. Friday

The Diablos have been using a two-quarterback rotation that has worked so far, with Draiden Trudeau passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns while Luke Fahey has thrown for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Poly’s speed will present a challenge. Quarterback Darius Curry, a Colorado State commit, is capable of getting the ball to his playmakers. Poly gave up 60 points last week in a loss to Nevada power Bishop Gorman. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

