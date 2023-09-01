How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

Advertisement
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 2 (all games Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (2-0); vs. Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside at Santa Ana Stadium, Saturday; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii) at Santa Ana Stadium, Sept. 9

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); def. Washington Friendship Academy, 48-12; vs. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, Sept. 8

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1); vs. Honolulu Punahou, Saturday; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Sept. 8

4. SIERRA CANYON (3-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, 56-0; at Orange Lutheran, Sept. 15

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); def. Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside, 20-0; at Chandler (Ariz.), Sept. 8

6. MISSION VIEJO (2-1); lost to Long Beach Poly, 32-28; vs. Highland, Sept. 8

7. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0); def. Provo (Utah) Timpview, 57-35; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Sept. 8

8. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-0); def. Norco, 21-14 (Thur.); vs. Valencia, Sept. 8

9. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0); def. Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, 28-0; vs. Corona del Mar, Sept. 8

10. GARDENA SERRA (2-1); def. Cathedral, 47-14; vs. Long Beach Poly, Sept. 8

11. EDISON (1-1); idle; at Palos Verdes, Sept. 8

12. WARREN (2-1); def. La Serna, 39-21; at Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County, Sept. 8

13. JSERRA (2-1); def. Chaminade, 41-7; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sept. 8

14. LONG BEACH POLY (2-1); def. Mission Viejo, 32-28; at Gardena Serra, Sept. 8

15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 50-14; at Gardena Serra, Sept. 15

16. CORONA DEL MAR (2-1); lost to Palos Verdes, 14-11 (Thur.); at San Clemente, Sept. 8

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); idle; at Murrieta Mesa, Sept. 8

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-0); def. Santa Barbara, 28-15; at Buena, Sept. 8

19. UPLAND (2-1); lost to Villa Park, 35-23 (Thur.); at Millikan, Sept. 8

20. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bakersfield Liberty, 34-14; at Bishop Amat, Sept. 7

21. OAK HILLS (3-0); def. Palmdale, 65-3 (Thur.); at Citrus Valley, Sept. 8

22. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-2); lost to San Diego Lincoln, 49-12; at San Francisco Riordan, Sept. 9

23. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-0); def. Corona Santiago, 50-6; vs. Newport Harbor, Sept. 8

24. NEWBURY PARK (2-1); lost to Santa Maria St. Joseph, 63-52; at Royal, Sept. 14

25. DAMIEN (2-0); at Honolulu Damien, Saturday; at Mira Costa, Sept. 8

