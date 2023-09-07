High school football scores: Week 3 results
CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores from Week 3:
Thursday’s scores
CITY SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Chavez 38, Hollywood 23
Los Angeles Hamilton 29, Cleveland 21
Narbonne 28, Venice 10
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
La Salle 49, Alhambra 13
Bassett 35, Duarte 15
Cajon 31, Aquinas 16
Yorba Linda 48, Charter Oak 27
San Gorgonio 34, Citrus Hill 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 34, El Segundo 14
Tustin 35, Fountain Valley 25
Bosco Tech 14, Gabrielino 0
South El Monte 27, Garey 14
Glendora 49, Garden Grove Pacifica 7
Tahquitz 28, Linfield Christian 10
Maranatha 41, Corona 7
Rancho Christian 35, Montclair 7
Temple City 35, Mountain View 0
Rancho Alamitos 33, Savanna 19
Norte Vista 45, Rancho Mirage 14
Eastvale Roosevelt 41, Riverside North 7
Santa Margarita 51, Bishop Amat 45
St. Paul 42, West Ranch 7
Ganesha 56, Workman 0
Yucaipa 43, Palm Desert 0
INTERSECTIONAL
La Puente 38, Mendez 13
