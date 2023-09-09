High school football top performers for Week 3

Trent Mosley of Santa Margarita scored six touchdowns against Bishop Amat.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita: Passed for 371 yards and four touchdowns in win over Bishop Amat.

—Isaiah Arriaza, Damien: Passed for 314 yards and six touchdowns in win over Mira Costa.

—Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco: Passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns in win over Baltimore St. Frances.

RUSHING

If you want to know how impressive Trent Mosley was last night scoring six TDs for Santa Margarita, take a look at highlights from Mike Catanzarite. And QB John Gazzaniga wasn't bad either in 51-45 win over Bishop Amat. pic.twitter.com/sJWrUsxCU8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 8, 2023

—Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Scored six touchdowns — four running, two receiving — in win over Bishop Amat.

—Isaiah Rameau, Chatsworth: Rushed for 303 yards, four touchdowns in win over Reseda.

—Eimesse Essis, Tustin: Rushed for 274 yards and two touchdowns in win over Fountain Valley.

—Damian Cornejo, Garfield: Rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns in win over Golden Valley.

RECEIVING

—Lior Leshem, Taft: The 5-foot-10 senior set a school record with eight touchdowns in win over Grant.

DEFENSE

—Mark Iheanachor, Narbonne: Had 10 tackles in win over Venice.

—Joseph Luedtke, Chaparral: Had three sacks in win over Temecula Valley.

—Mylan Walker, Ventura: Had two fumble recoveries and interception in win over Rio Mesa.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Dylan Freebury, Palos Verdes: The junior made a game-winning 27-yard field goal with one second left to beat Edison.

—Devan Parker, Servite: The sophomore returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in win over Los Alamitos.