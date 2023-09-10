This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

23. WARREN (2-2); lost to Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County, 40-39; at Culver City, Friday; 16

21. OAK HILLS (4-0); def. Citrus Valley, 24-19; vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, Friday; 21

20. VILLA PARK (3-0); idle; vs. Chula Vista Eastlake at El Modena, Thursday; 20

17. EDISON (1-2); lost to Palos Verdes, 31-28; vs. San Clemente at Huntington Beach, Friday; 13

13. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bishop Amat, 51-45; vs. Leuzinger at Saddleback College, Friday; 15

11. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); lost to Long Beach Poly, 28-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Saturday; 10

10. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); lost to Servite, 28-24; at Mission Viejo, Friday; 6

8. JSERRA (3-1); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 34-14; vs. Clovis North at Buchanan, Saturday; 11

7. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0); def. Corona del Mar, 28-14; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Saturday; 8

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); lost to Chandler (Ariz.), 35-10; vs. Sierra Canyon at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 56-28; at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Sept. 22; 3

3. SIERRA CANYON (3-0); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Saturday; 4

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 2:

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Long Beach Poly and running back Joshua Cason have picked up back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, Mission Viejo and Gardena Serra.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.