This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 2:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (4-0); def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 55-8; at Baltimore St. Frances, Sept. 22; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 37-14; at (Hawaii), Saturday; 2
3. SIERRA CANYON (3-0); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Saturday; 4
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 56-28; at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Sept. 22; 3
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); lost to Chandler (Ariz.), 35-10; vs. Sierra Canyon at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5
6. LONG BEACH POLY (3-1); def. Gardena Serra, 28-14; at Lakewood, Saturday; 7
7. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0); def. Corona del Mar, 28-14; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Saturday; 8
8. JSERRA (3-1); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 34-14; vs. Clovis North at Buchanan, Saturday; 11
9. MISSION VIEJO (3-1); def. Highland, 58-0; vs. Los Alamitos, Friday; 9
10. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); lost to Servite, 28-24; at Mission Viejo, Friday; 6
11. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); lost to Long Beach Poly, 28-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Saturday; 10
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-0); def. Valencia, 22-20; vs. Bishop Amat, Saturday; 12
13. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bishop Amat, 51-45; vs. Leuzinger at Saddleback College, Friday; 15
14. PALOS VERDES (4-0); def. Edison, 31-28; vs. Wilmington Banning, Friday; 17
15. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); idle; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 14
16. SERVITE (3-1); def. Los Alamitos, 28-24, Friday; at St. Paul, Sept. 22; 24
17. EDISON (1-2); lost to Palos Verdes, 31-28; vs. San Clemente at Huntington Beach, Friday; 13
18. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-1); def. Murrieta Mesa, 29-25; vs. King, Friday; 18
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0); def. Buena, 24-8; vs. San Marcos, Friday; 19
20. VILLA PARK (3-0); idle; vs. Chula Vista Eastlake at El Modena, Thursday; 20
21. OAK HILLS (4-0); def. Citrus Valley, 24-19; vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, Friday; 21
22. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-0); def. Newport Harbor, 41-14; at Mira Costa, Friday; 22
23. WARREN (2-2); lost to Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County, 40-39; at Culver City, Friday; 16
24. DAMIEN (4-0); def. Mira Costa, 56-23; at Charter Oak, Friday; 23
25. CAJON (3-0); def. Aquinas 31-16; at San Diego Lincoln, Friday; NR
