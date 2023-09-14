Three Southland golfers will travel to Spain for Junior Solheim Cup

Palisades High’s Anna Song follows through on her golf swing.

Palisades High junior and reigning City Section individual champion Anna Song is one of 12 girls across the nation traveling to Benahavis, Spain, to represent the United States in the PING Junior Solheim Cup, to be held Monday and Tuesday at La Zagaleta Golf Club.

Song, who fired a record six-under par 67 to win the City title at Balboa Golf Course in November while leading the Dolphins to their second straight team championship, is one of three Southland representatives on the team. The other two are Santa Margarita senior Leigh Chien and Cerritos senior Jasmine Koo.

Committed to Stanford, Song is 19th in the current American Junior Golf Assn. rankings.

Captaining the team is Amy Alcott, a 1974 Palisades High graduate who won 29 LPGA events and five majors in her 27-year pro career on the way to the LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame.

“I’m excited to announce these talented young ladies as part of our 2023 PING Junior Solheim Cup team,” Alcott said. “I‘m honored to be their captain. I know everyone will have an amazing time and experience. Go USA!”

Chien, a Stanford commit, won the CIF state individual title as a sophomore at Irvine University and led Santa Margarita to the state title last year. The USC-bound Koo won the Women’s Western Amateur in Naperville, Ill., in July.

Two other USA team members also hail from California: Anna Davis of Steel Canyon in Spring Valley (San Diego County) and Asterisk Talley from Chowchilla in the Central Valley. To qualify, players must be current AJGA members between age 12 and 18.

The USA will take on Europe in a two-day match play format consisting of six foursome matches followed by six four-ball matches Monday and 12 single matches Tuesday.

Europe won the 2021 competition in Ohio, but the United States leads the all-time PING Junior Solheim Cup series 7-3-1.