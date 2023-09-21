Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football scores: Week 5

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Thursday’s scores

SOUTHERN SECTION

CHANNEL LEAGUE

Oxnard Pacifica 68, Dos Pueblos 7

FOOTHILL LEAGUE

West Ranch 28, Saugus 0

ORANGE COAST LEAGUE

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 41, Saddleback 0

NONLEAGUE

Bellflower 44, Whittier 29

Glenn 46, Glendale 6

Aliso Niguel 14, Marina 7

Ocean View 14, Pioneer 7

San Juan Hills 39, El Modena 18

INTERSECTIONAL

Manual Arts 24, Lynwood 19

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Cuyama Valley 48, University Careers and Sports Academy 14

Lancaster Baptist 64, Noli Indian 30

Blair 52, Rolling Hills Prep 50

