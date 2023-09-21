High school football scores: Week 5
Thursday’s scores
SOUTHERN SECTION
CHANNEL LEAGUE
Oxnard Pacifica 68, Dos Pueblos 7
FOOTHILL LEAGUE
West Ranch 28, Saugus 0
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 41, Saddleback 0
NONLEAGUE
Bellflower 44, Whittier 29
Glenn 46, Glendale 6
Aliso Niguel 14, Marina 7
Ocean View 14, Pioneer 7
San Juan Hills 39, El Modena 18
INTERSECTIONAL
Manual Arts 24, Lynwood 19
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cuyama Valley 48, University Careers and Sports Academy 14
Lancaster Baptist 64, Noli Indian 30
Blair 52, Rolling Hills Prep 50
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.