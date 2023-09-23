High school football: City Section top 10 rankings

10. LEGACY (6-0); Hanging tough in the Eastern League.

9. DYMALLY (4-1); The new Coliseum League favorites.

7. BANNING (3-3); Pilots have bye week to heal for Marine League opener.

6. FRANKLIN (2-2-1); Panthers have road game at Torres.

4. SAN PEDRO (3-2); Pirates get tough win over Dymally.

3. CARSON (5-0); Colts play first home game since 2019 on Thursday vs. Narbonne.

2. GARFIELD (5-1); Damian Cornejo rushed for 175 yards against Huntington Park.

1. BIRMINGHAM (3-2); Patriots haven’t lost to a City team since 2017.

Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 5:

Carson’s new football field is ready for first game on Thursday against Narbonne.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.