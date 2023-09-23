High school football: City Section top 10 rankings
Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 5:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment
1. BIRMINGHAM (3-2); Patriots haven’t lost to a City team since 2017.
2. GARFIELD (5-1); Damian Cornejo rushed for 175 yards against Huntington Park.
3. CARSON (5-0); Colts play first home game since 2019 on Thursday vs. Narbonne.
4. SAN PEDRO (3-2); Pirates get tough win over Dymally.
5. GRANADA HILLS (3-1-1); Highlanders face Birmingham on Friday.
6. FRANKLIN (2-2-1); Panthers have road game at Torres.
7. BANNING (3-3); Pilots have bye week to heal for Marine League opener.
8. PALISADES (3-2); Dolphins are Western League favorites.
9. DYMALLY (4-1); The new Coliseum League favorites.
10. LEGACY (6-0); Hanging tough in the Eastern League.
