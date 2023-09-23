Advertisement
High school football: City Section top 10 rankings

Carson's new football field.
Carson’s new football field is ready for first game on Thursday against Narbonne.
(Jordan Kelly)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 5:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment

1. BIRMINGHAM (3-2); Patriots haven’t lost to a City team since 2017.

2. GARFIELD (5-1); Damian Cornejo rushed for 175 yards against Huntington Park.

3. CARSON (5-0); Colts play first home game since 2019 on Thursday vs. Narbonne.

4. SAN PEDRO (3-2); Pirates get tough win over Dymally.

5. GRANADA HILLS (3-1-1); Highlanders face Birmingham on Friday.

6. FRANKLIN (2-2-1); Panthers have road game at Torres.

7. BANNING (3-3); Pilots have bye week to heal for Marine League opener.

8. PALISADES (3-2); Dolphins are Western League favorites.

9. DYMALLY (4-1); The new Coliseum League favorites.

10. LEGACY (6-0); Hanging tough in the Eastern League.

Eric Sondheimer

