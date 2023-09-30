Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City Section top 10 rankings

Garfield quarterback Damian Cabrera scores on a two-point conversion.
Quarterback Damian Cabrera of Garfield made his season debut after being sidelined with injury.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 6:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment

1. BIRMINGHAM (4-2); Patriots win 31-0 over Granada Hills in West Valley opener.

2. GARFIELD (6-1); Quarterback Damian Cabrera returns from injury to add more offensive punch.

3. CARSON (6-0); Colts’ first game at home on new field a big success in win over Narbonne.

4. GARDENA (7-0); First win over San Pedro since 2004 for coach Monty Gilbreath.

5. FRANKLIN (3-2-1); Panthers should breeze through Northern League.

6. GRANADA HILLS (3-2-1); Highlanders couldn’t get their offense going.

7. BANNING (3-3); Pilots need to show they belong in Open Division.

8. PALISADES (4-2); Dolphins open league play with shutout.

9. SAN PEDRO (3-3); Pirates need to regroup after loss to Gardena.

10. DYMALLY (5-1); Showdown game for Coliseum League title next with Crenshaw.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

