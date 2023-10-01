Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Mater Dei first-year coach Frank McManus stands on a football field and smiles.
Mater Dei first-year coach Frank McManus has his team at 6-0 and ranked No. 1 by The Times.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 7.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Servite, 49-0; vs. JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1

2. SIERRA CANYON (6-0); def. S.O. Notre Dame, 34-10; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 2

Advertisement

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); def. Santa Margarita, 42-7; vs. Servite, Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-2); def. Chaparral, 58-19; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 4

5. JSERRA (4-2); def. Orange Lutheran, 24-14; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 7

6. LONG BEACH POLY (5-1); def. Millikan, 26-23; vs. Wilson at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 6

7. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-0); idle; vs. Etiwanda, Friday; 8

8. PALOS VERDES (6-0); def. Santa Monica, 27-0; at Mira Costa, Friday; 9

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3); lost to JSerra, 24-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Friday; 5

Advertisement

10. MISSION VIEJO (5-2); def. Honolulu Kamehameha, 34-0; vs. San Clemente, Oct. 13; 10

11. GARDENA SERRA (4-2); def. Chaminade, 34-7; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 11

12. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); def. Fountain Valley, 49-10; vs. Newport Harbor at Westminster, Friday; 12

13. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 56-27; at Norco, Friday; 14

14. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Saddleback College, Friday; 13

15. SAN CLEMENTE (5-1); idle; at Ayala, Friday; 16

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-2); def. Calabasas, 56-8; vs. Bishop Diego, Friday; 17

17. OXNARD PACIFICA (7-0); def. Ventura, 28-14; vs. Channel Islands, Friday; 18

18. VILLA PARK (6-0); def. El Dorado, 35-7; vs. Esperanza at El Modena, Friday; 19

19. DAMIEN (7-0); def. Upland, 24-21; at Chino Hills, Friday; 20

20. SERVITE (4-2); lost to Mater Dei, 49-0; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 15

21. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-0); def. Tesoro, 27-24; vs. El Toro, Oct. 13; 21

22. WARREN (4-2); def. Mayfair, 49-14; vs. Norwalk, Friday; 22

23. VALENCIA (6-1); def. Golden Valley, 40-7; vs. West Ranch, Friday; 25

24. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1); def. Norco, 49-27; at Chaparral, Friday; NR

25. UPLAND (5-2); lost to Damien, 24-21; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 13; 24

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement