This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 7.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Servite, 49-0; vs. JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1
2. SIERRA CANYON (6-0); def. S.O. Notre Dame, 34-10; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); def. Santa Margarita, 42-7; vs. Servite, Friday; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-2); def. Chaparral, 58-19; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; 4
5. JSERRA (4-2); def. Orange Lutheran, 24-14; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 7
6. LONG BEACH POLY (5-1); def. Millikan, 26-23; vs. Wilson at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 6
7. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-0); idle; vs. Etiwanda, Friday; 8
8. PALOS VERDES (6-0); def. Santa Monica, 27-0; at Mira Costa, Friday; 9
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3); lost to JSerra, 24-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Friday; 5
10. MISSION VIEJO (5-2); def. Honolulu Kamehameha, 34-0; vs. San Clemente, Oct. 13; 10
11. GARDENA SERRA (4-2); def. Chaminade, 34-7; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 11
12. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); def. Fountain Valley, 49-10; vs. Newport Harbor at Westminster, Friday; 12
13. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 56-27; at Norco, Friday; 14
14. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Saddleback College, Friday; 13
15. SAN CLEMENTE (5-1); idle; at Ayala, Friday; 16
16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-2); def. Calabasas, 56-8; vs. Bishop Diego, Friday; 17
17. OXNARD PACIFICA (7-0); def. Ventura, 28-14; vs. Channel Islands, Friday; 18
18. VILLA PARK (6-0); def. El Dorado, 35-7; vs. Esperanza at El Modena, Friday; 19
19. DAMIEN (7-0); def. Upland, 24-21; at Chino Hills, Friday; 20
20. SERVITE (4-2); lost to Mater Dei, 49-0; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 15
21. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-0); def. Tesoro, 27-24; vs. El Toro, Oct. 13; 21
22. WARREN (4-2); def. Mayfair, 49-14; vs. Norwalk, Friday; 22
23. VALENCIA (6-1); def. Golden Valley, 40-7; vs. West Ranch, Friday; 25
24. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1); def. Norco, 49-27; at Chaparral, Friday; NR
25. UPLAND (5-2); lost to Damien, 24-21; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 13; 24
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.