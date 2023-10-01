This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

25. UPLAND (5-2); lost to Damien, 24-21; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 13; 24

20. SERVITE (4-2); lost to Mater Dei, 49-0; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 15

18. VILLA PARK (6-0); def. El Dorado, 35-7; vs. Esperanza at El Modena, Friday; 19

14. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Saddleback College, Friday; 13

12. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); def. Fountain Valley, 49-10; vs. Newport Harbor at Westminster, Friday; 12

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3); lost to JSerra, 24-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Friday; 5

6. LONG BEACH POLY (5-1); def. Millikan, 26-23; vs. Wilson at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 6

5. JSERRA (4-2); def. Orange Lutheran, 24-14; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 7

2. SIERRA CANYON (6-0); def. S.O. Notre Dame, 34-10; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 2

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Servite, 49-0; vs. JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 7.

Mater Dei first-year coach Frank McManus has his team at 6-0 and ranked No. 1 by The Times.

