Valencia sophomore Brian Bonner carries the ball against West Ranch. He’s the first player since Shane Vereen in 2006 to wear No. 34 at Valencia.

On a warm, pleasant Friday night in the Santa Clarita Valley, where football stars used to be as well known as the roller coaster rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia High might have another player to one day re-create the excitement of the past.

Sophomore running back Brian Bonner is the first Valencia player to be given permission to wear uniform No. 34 since Shane Vereen, who left for Cal in 2007, then the New England Patriots. Like Vereen, Bonner is fast, having run 100 meters in 10.85 seconds as a freshman. As he blossoms, so will the Vikings.

Nobody covered the fastest player on the field, sophomore Brian Bonner from QB Jackson Askins. Valencia 21, West Ranch 0. pic.twitter.com/JTCdrwJtHO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 7, 2023

“He’s a special player,” coach Larry Muir said.

There were little hints of Bonner’s talents during a 42-14 rout of West Ranch that has Valencia (7-1, 4-0) on track to win the Foothill League championship. He had a 56-yard touchdown reception and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown before it was nullified by a penalty.

Jordan Cardenas block. Nick Seymour TD. Valencia 35, West Ranch 0. pic.twitter.com/2c04iV0TTH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 7, 2023

“I always wore the number as a kid,” Bonner said. “I found out it was worn by Vereen and it’s an honor to wear his number.”

Valencia scored four touchdowns over a dominant opening 13 minutes that included four interceptions and a fumble recovery. There also was a blocked field goal by Jordan Cardenas, resulting in a touchdown return by Nick Seymour that gave the Vikings a 35-7 halftime lead.

Valencia has five interceptions. The honor roll: Isaac Shin, Jordan Cardenas, Gavin Corbet, Reid Farrell, Luke Cruz. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 7, 2023

Valencia was called for 22 penalties, and that left Muir a little stunned when addressing his players afterward.

“That’s about as ugly as football as we’ve played in a long time,” he told his players.

Muir has revised his offense this season with more shifts. Mostly gone are the spread offense days that helped Valencia win 11 consecutive Foothill League titles, the last one in 2019.

“We got stagnant,” Muir said. “We had to re-invent ourselves.”

Valencia was also hurt by the pandemic. In 2020, the Vikings couldn’t do their year-round training, particularly in the weight room. It affected their culture.

“I feel we went through the COVID thing and it threw us off,” Muir said.

They didn’t win league titles in 2021 or 2022. But with a reinvigorated senior class, led by linebackers Reid Farrell and Tony Testa, it’s a return to playing “Viking football.”

Valencia’s Gavin Corbet runs with the ball after picking off a West Ranch pass in the Vikings’ win. (Craig Weston)

This season, they upset Bishop Amat and gave unbeaten Rancho Cucamonga one of its toughest games before losing 22-20.

On Friday, Isaac Shin, Cardenas, Gavin Corbet, Farrell and Luke Cruz all had interceptions.

“I feel good where we are at,” Muir said.

Valencia is projected to be in the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. And wait for the Vikings to turn loose Bonner.