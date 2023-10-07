High school football top performers for Week 7

Gavin Corbet of Valencia High picks up yardage after one of five interceptions for the Vikings in win over West Ranch.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco: Completed 16 of 18 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns in win over Servite.

Advertisement

—Jackson Kollock, Laguna Hills: Passed for six touchdowns in win over Garden Grove.

—Tommy Acosta, Capistrano Valley: Passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns in win over Aliso Niguel.

—Elijah Brown, Mater Dei: Completed 20 of 22 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns in win over JSerra.

RUSHING

—Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for a school-record 312 yards in win over Huntington Beach.

—Aiden Rubin, San Clemente: Rushed for a school-record 273 yards and three touchdowns in win over Ayala.

—Chase Jones, Yorba Linda: Contributed 241 yards rushing and three touchdowns in win over El Modena.

Advertisement

RECEIVING

—Bryant Collins, Dymally: Caught three touchdown passes and scored another in win over Crenshaw.

—Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught three touchdown passes, had two interceptions in win over Agoura.

DEFENSE

—Justin Wyrick, Salesian: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart, giving him seven interceptions this season.

—Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei: Had two of Mater Dei’s seven sacks in win over JSerra.

—Stacy Bey, Rancho Cucamonga: Had an interception and sack in win over Etiwanda.

—Jordan Cardenas, Valencia: Had one of Valencia’s five interceptions and blocked a field-goal attempt in win over West Ranch.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Jonathan Martinez, Narbonne: Kicked two 30-yard field goals, including the game winner with 58 seconds left, in a win over Banning.

—Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade: Made a 47-yard field goal in win over Bishop Alemany.