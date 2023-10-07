Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football top performers for Week 7

Gavin Corbet of Valencia runs with the football after intercepting a pass in a win over West Ranch.
Gavin Corbet of Valencia High picks up yardage after one of five interceptions for the Vikings in win over West Ranch.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco: Completed 16 of 18 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns in win over Servite.

—Jackson Kollock, Laguna Hills: Passed for six touchdowns in win over Garden Grove.

—Tommy Acosta, Capistrano Valley: Passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns in win over Aliso Niguel.

—Elijah Brown, Mater Dei: Completed 20 of 22 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns in win over JSerra.

RUSHING

—Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for a school-record 312 yards in win over Huntington Beach.

—Aiden Rubin, San Clemente: Rushed for a school-record 273 yards and three touchdowns in win over Ayala.

—Chase Jones, Yorba Linda: Contributed 241 yards rushing and three touchdowns in win over El Modena.

RECEIVING

—Bryant Collins, Dymally: Caught three touchdown passes and scored another in win over Crenshaw.

—Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught three touchdown passes, had two interceptions in win over Agoura.

DEFENSE

—Justin Wyrick, Salesian: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart, giving him seven interceptions this season.

—Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei: Had two of Mater Dei’s seven sacks in win over JSerra.

—Stacy Bey, Rancho Cucamonga: Had an interception and sack in win over Etiwanda.

—Jordan Cardenas, Valencia: Had one of Valencia’s five interceptions and blocked a field-goal attempt in win over West Ranch.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Jonathan Martinez, Narbonne: Kicked two 30-yard field goals, including the game winner with 58 seconds left, in a win over Banning.

—Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade: Made a 47-yard field goal in win over Bishop Alemany.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

